Craigeburn Train Maintenance Facility

Craigeburn Train Maintenance FacilityThe 1.2 hectare facility, longer than the Melbourne Cricket Ground, is the largest of its kind in Australia and can house up to 25 trains.
The brief was to design one of the largest and most modern train maintenance facilities in Australia to support Melbourne's growing fleet of trains. An organic design was developed to complement the site's natural form and honour the facilities purpose as a functional and mechanised space.
DESIGN DESCRIPTION
As part of the Department of Transport's upgrade to rail services in Victoria, HBO+EMTB was commissioned to design the Craigieburn Train Maintenance Facility & Stabling Yard (CTMF) on Melbourne's northern outskirts. The 1.2 hectare facility, longer than the Melbourne Cricket Ground, is the largest of its kind in Australia housing up to 25 trains.
The design challenge was to create a 21st century facility spanning 20,000sqm that honoured its purpose as a highly functional and mechanised space.
The project scope included track work, signalling, overhead line design, maintenance roads, bogie pits, train roof access, overhead cranes, tools store, mobile equipment, open yard storage, parking, roads, security, landscaping and staff accommodation.
In addition to an efficient building layout, attention was given to the need for lifting apparatus, environmentally sustainable design, state-of-the-art railway control systems and complex structures to achieve uninterrupted floor span.
The design was developed in consultation with numerous end-users that included unions, train drivers, vehicle maintenance and administration staff.
The roof features an organic design sweeping towards the earth that is complementary to the site's natural form.
The facility takes on distinctly different perspectives as you move around its perimeter and references the rolling hills of Mount Ridley in the distance.
Water is captured off the building's roof to supply a 125,000 litre rain water tank.
This water is used throughout the building and by the train wash facility and amenities. Hydronic in-slab heating has been used in the workshop's floor and cross flow ventilation has been maximised to reduce the need for mechanical cooling. The choice of materials provided for the facility's 50-year life cycle are heavily insulated against the natural elements.
The highly technical nature of the project demanded HBO+EMTB's sophisticated use of Revit 3D modeling software which integrated the input of the Studio's partners at Hyder Consulting, Halcrow Pacific, John Holland, Parsons Brinckerhoff, Metro Trains (MTM), Department of Transport and the City of Hume.
ACCOLADES
World Architecture Festival, Transport Category, Shortlisted, 2012
PRODUCTS
ALUMINIUM DOORS
CAPRAL ALUMINIUM LTD, 200 SERIES
ALUMINIUM WINDOW FRAME
CAPRAL ALUMINIUM LTD, FLUSHLINE 400 ST LUCIA
AUTOMATIC GLASS DOORS
AUTO INGRESS AUTOMATIC DOORS
GLAZING
VIRIDIAN NEW WORLD GLASSiridian New World Glass
GUARD RAILS
INGAL CIVIL PRODUCTS
INTERNAL GLAZING
VIRIDIAN NEW WORLD GLASS, DÉCOR MIRROR SAFE
PAINT FINISHES
DULUX
PRESSED METAL DOOR FRAME
UNITED DOORMAKERS
RAINWATER HEADS
BLUESCOPE LYSAGHT, COLORBOND ZINCALUME FINISHED STEEL SHEET
ROLLER SHUTTERS
AIRPORT DOORS, SERIES 130 STEEL
ROOF DECK FIELDERS
KINGKLIP, COLORBOND FINISH SHALE GREY
ROOF FLASHING
COLORBOND, METALLIC FINISH
ROOF INSULATION
CSR BRADFORD, ANTICON ROOFING BLANKET
SHEET METAL WALL CLADDING
FIELDERS STEEL ROOFING, KINGKLIP
TIMBER LINING BOARDS
WESTERN RED CEDAR
WALL INSULATION
CSR BRADFORD, ASHGRID
WALL LINING
CSR BUILDING PRODUCTS, FIBRE CEMENT SHEET SYSTEM
WORKSHOP CONCRETE FLOORS
SIKAFLOOR, CUREHARD 24