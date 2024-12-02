Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Butterfly-shaped roof envelopes and defines new Peters Ice Cream head office

Butterfly-shaped roof envelopes and defines new Peters Ice Cream head office

The new head office for Peters Ice Cream, located in the Melbourne suburb of Mulgrave, makes the most of the existing landscape.

9363-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9364-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9365.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9366.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9367-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9368.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9369.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9370-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9371.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9372-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9373.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9374.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9375.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9376.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9377.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

9378.jpg

sharestar

1 of 16 slides

The new head office for Peters Ice Cream, located in the Melbourne suburb of Mulgrave, makes the most of the existing landscape. It was also designed to achieve a minimum 4.5-star NABERS Energy Rating.

With the rear elevation featuring a drop of approximately five metres, architects Gray Puksand designed a one-storey building for 180 staff. The most striking feature is a butterfly-shaped roof that floats over the carpark.

“By using the existing topography, we lifted up the building to create a dramatic entry with the tilted butterfly roof and an [under-croft] carpark below the offices,” says Kelly Wellington, an associate at Gray Puksand.

9363-3.jpg
9372.jpg

The butterfly roof – which also acts as a signpost for those driving through the site – contains wide Alucobond eaves that form a bullnose edge. Its three-degree rake houses a centrally-located mechanical plant, which sits below the perimeter line. Above this is the core of the building; the home to all of the site’s amenities – such as glass-fronted office pods. A series of clerestory windows become a feature thanks to lofty ceiling heights, which range between 2700mm and 4200mm.

9370.jpg

The Peters HQ includes a number of features that link back to the design of the original office and factory. These include the recognisable Peters sign (which is formed into a precast concrete retaining wall) and textured glass panels that present a subtle homage to the honeycomb-patterned façade of the original head office.

The new building takes additional inspiration from its natural surrounds. On the north side of the Peters offices, for instance, a collection of slender steel columns imitate a line of gum trees. Perforated, anodised metal screens are suspended between these columns, and are coloured to match the shades of the surrounding trees.

9364.jpg
9367.jpg

PRODUCTS

ROOFING
LYSAGHT COLORBOND
ALUCOBOND ARCHITECTURAL
TRESPA

WALL FINISHES
WOVEN IMAGE
ALTERNATIVE SURFACES

CEILINGS
AMF KNAUFF

WINDOWS
ASG VICTORIA

GLASS
VIRIDIAN NEW WORLD GLASS
AXESS GLASS

SUNSCREENS
SAPPHIRE ALUMINIUM
LOUVRECLAD

BLINDS
VERTILUX

DOORS
ASG VICTORIA

FLOORING
ABOVE LEFT
EARP BROS INNOVATIVE TILE SOLUTIONS
SIGNATURE FLOORS
POLYFLOR
FORBO FLOORING

FURNITURE
ZENITH
UCI
ADVANTA

KITCHEN APPLIANCES
BOSCH HOME APPLIANCES
FISHER & PAYKEL APPLIANCES

SOLID SURFACES
CORIAN
CAESARSTONE

LOCKERS
EXCEL LOCKERS

Project Summary
LocationMulgrave, VIC
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectGray Puksand
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap