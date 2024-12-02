The Brisbane office designed to reimagine the workplace

Charter Hall’s new Brisbane office seeks to re-imagine the concept of a workplace, with the aim to design a space that doesn’t feel commercial.

The main gathering space is anchored by a central kitchen island finished in slabs of local Cairns marble. According to the architects, this home-like arrangement embodies the welcoming and generous spirit of Charter Hall. A banquette running the length of the main collaborative space is fringed by verdant planting, creating an intimate setting for smaller meetings.

Public and private spaces are varied and layered. Quiet nooks allow for focused work, while large open spaces encourage interaction.

The workspace is visually connected to public spaces, with framed reeded glass meeting rooms providing sightlines to activity beyond to imbue a sense of trust and transparency.

The combination of herringbone timber, reeded glass, local marble, metallic curtains and richly coloured upholstery creates a unique space that at once both feels familiar and exotic. According to the architects, the space unites hospitality, residential and commercial design to challenge the concept of the workplace and provide a space that is a reflection of Charter Hall’s unique culture.

Charter Hall has targeted a Gold WELL rating.