Providing the river city with appropriate infrastructure for the world’s most monolithic of cruise ships, Arkhefield’s design of the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal looks to cater for the spike in visitors to south-east Queensland, providing yet another avenue to travel to the region.

The entire precinct operates as a gateway to the pacific. Sat upon a challenging site with programme constraints, Arkhefield worked alongside Arup to craft the design for the wharf and terminal building. The 9,300 sqm building, a 270m long walkway, a 200m long wharf and new public spaces on the riverfront provide a contemporary and sleek place to welcome or farewell passengers, depending on which direction they’re coming from.

“A dedicated, purpose-built cruise ship terminal will boost our international reputation as a global tourism destination of choice,” says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“It will serve as a catalyst to supercharge growth in our tourism sector and related industries and generate jobs now and into the future.”

Arkhefield’s desire to create memorable and functional spaces has been realised at Brisbane International Cruise Terminal. Providing an experience akin to that of the city of itself, efficiency and functionality of the space is the key to its success.