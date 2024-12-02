Logo
Brisbane City Studio

The design of this extension and refurbishment of our Brisbane studio focused on the insertion of a series of plywood and aluminium elements into the existing abundantly lit space.

161505-Staffatwork.jpg

161506-DaylightScreena.jpg

161507-Pendantlightand.jpg

161508-Entranceviewtow.jpg

161510-JoineryDisplay.jpg

161511-Meetingareadisp.jpg

161512-Suspendedelemen.jpg

161514-Cornerjoinerydi.jpg

161516-Pendantlightsab.jpg

From the architects:

These can be conceptually understood as “seams” of new material that are either suspended or anchored within a pure naturally lit white volume, and which support a range of different ritual functions, from projector armature to display aedicule to pendant lights to meeting area enclave.

The scheme was built by a joiner who worked for a single day per month over a seven-month period. In-between each of his visits we developed the design drawings of each of the inserted elements and arranged for the fabrication of their component parts by different local sub-contractors.

This prolonged dialogue between designer, fabricator and builder was both rewarding and enjoyable and had a beneficial effect on the project outcome.

Project Summary
LocationBrisbane CBD, QLD
Year2019
StatusComplete
Size50 m²
Credits
ArchitectJasper Brown Architects
