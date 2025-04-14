Located along St Andrews Street, the Duigan Centre embodies Brighton Grammar School’s vision for cutting-edge learning spaces with specialised areas for science, technology, and art across two levels.

The building also features basement level carparking and three rooftop tennis courts, replacing the original on-ground tennis courts that occupied the site.

Named after John Robertson Duigan MC, a Brighton Grammar alumnus who designed and flew the first Australian-made powered aircraft, the Duigan Centre celebrates a legacy of pioneering spirit.

A replica of Duigan’s aircraft, ‘The Duigan Flyer,’ is suspended in the 1882 Gallery, serving as an inspiring centrepiece for the school.

“The Duigan story is incredible and needs to be told. To think that John Duigan, an Old Boy of Brighton Grammar, with a little bit of help from his younger brother, Reginald, also an Old Boy, was the first Australian to design, build and fly an aircraft in Australia is truly incredible,” says Brighton Grammar Headmaster, Ross Featherston at the Duigan Centre’s official opening on 27 February.

“John Duigan was an entrepreneur, a scholar, a traveler, a risk-taker, a man who served his country in both World Wars, a man of undoubted courage and, I suspect, a man of humility and warmth. It is my hope that the thousands of Brighton Grammar boys who walk under this airplane every single day and take part in the classrooms around us will take a little bit of John Duigan with them.”

The design concept for the Duigan Centre is underpinned by four guiding principles: respect for the stakeholders and site including the surrounding landscape and heritage buildings, integrity in honest expression of form, function and materiality; porosity of space – allowing physical and spatial connections; and transparency – promoting learning in a visible and active way.

“Together, the laneway, cloister, courtyard, and windows create a spatial journey that engages with light, context and the school’s ideals, far beyond a typical classroom,” says Project Lead Anthony Apolloni, Senior Associate at Architectus.

“A key move to enhance transparency was to introduce large expanses of glass, allowing the vibrant learning activities to be on display, fostering a stronger connection between the school, its students, and the broader community.”

The building’s lofty spaces, extensive skylighting, and material choices, including in-situ concrete, steel, and glass, reflect the signature design elements of the late Architectus Associate Principal Paulo Sampaio (1975-2024), whose contribution has been honoured with the naming of a link bridge connecting the Duigan Centre with the existing library.

“This project holds special significance as one of Paulo’s final designs,” says Anthony.

“His vision for light-filled, open spaces and the careful juxtaposition of materials is evident throughout the building. The Duigan Centre stands as a testament to Paulo’s remarkable ability to create beautiful, functional and inspiring learning and teaching environments.”