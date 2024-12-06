Bright colours and bold cut-outs define learning spaces in Frankston Centre

From the architect:

The Frankston Primary School Early Learning Centre project involved the refurbishment of a two-storey, art-deco building to create an exemplar learning facility that supports 21st century learning.

At the outset of the project, we undertook a rigorous briefing process with the client, whereby staff and students were engaged in workshops to tease out the project needs and expectations. Several core concepts were identified:

Create three key learning zones

Create learning zones that enable 21 st century teaching/learning practices

Create teaching zones that interconnect with breakout spaces, wet areas, a variety of smaller spaces and the outdoors

Create a community hub

The key challenges were adjusting a grand, yet very rigidly planned old building to suit the needs of a 21st century open plan learning environment. All walls are triple skin brickwork, so the project involved an intricate and thoughtful structural solution to retain structural integrity and not blow the budget.

THE RESULT

Cell-like classrooms accessed by long dark corridors are converted into light, bright and exciting learning environments with teaching spaces, breakout spaces and a variety of smaller spaces dotted throughout to create a flexible, adaptable building that supports a variety of teaching and learning modes. The spaces are designed to be customisable with large blackboard walls and long slung archways create a homely sense of belonging for students to their space.

Our ambition was to create an environment that enabled the school’s pedagogical philosophies while creating a place for students that was exciting, innovative and a place they wanted to be.