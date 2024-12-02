Raising the bar: Bold Park Aquatic by Donovan Payne

Aquatic centres use massive amounts of energy as a result of heating the large bodies of water, but Donovan Payne Architects has aimed to minimise this in their design for Bold Park Aquatic.

To achieve this, the pool is heated by an evacuated tube solar hot water farm. The water is then protected with full pool blankets whenever it is not in use. High efficiency heat pumps and ultra-fine filtration support the systems to allow for the best possible result.

From an architectural building point of view, Donovan Payne Architects made the decision to only provide air conditioning to the cafe and office spaces - this reduces the air conditioning to only 25 per cent of the total building area, which has a large contribution to reducing the overall energy consumption.

The ceilings are all screw-fixed to encourage easier maintenance and designing for dismantling. The glulam’s and purlins are all bolted connections as well.

Low-VOC materials and Greentag materials were used wherever possible, and low-flow fixtures were used throughout.

Over 50 per cent of the building budget was already reserved purely for building the pools and plant equipment, which meant that decisions needed to be carefully made to preserve the budget, while reaching the desired sustainability aims.

Australply FSC-certified plywood ceilings, walls, and joinery were the biggest contributor to the project in terms of clad area.



​Radiata Pine and Cypress Glulams from Timber Engineered Structures makes up the bulk of the structure



Inside is a range of facilities that extends far beyond lap swimming: accessible ramps into pools, change rooms for wheelchair users or families with small children; a family bbq area; nature playground; and a focus on swimming for leisure and social connection.



Atlantis Gro-Wall Vertical garden in the entry

Acknowledging the surrounding bush-land on all four sides, the facility is grounded and recessed within its context - carefully located between the existing trees.

BPAC aims to raise the bar for sustainability within Aquatic Centres, with a focus on renewable timber for the glue-laminated timber structure and timber ceilings; solar hot water farms on the roof to heat the pools; ample natural light throughout; and a focus on energy-usage reduction in all of its systems.

KEY INITIATIVES