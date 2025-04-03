Logo
The Beehive Hotel

The Beehive Hotel

The Beehive Hotel has been revitalised by design and construction practice Underwood for Only Hospitality Group. Their thoughtful restoration has reinstated the venue's original name and many of its historic interiors, integrating its rich history and character with a modern hospitality experience.

"The Beehive exemplifies the benefits of our integrated model. With architectural and construction expertise unified under one roof, our shared vision and streamlined processes enabled us to deliver this complex restoration to the highest quality standards, despite a tight timeframe,” Underwood Director, Ryan Underwood says.

Originally built in 1855 under the vision of Irish publican James Colvin, the iconic Beehive Hotel has stood as a cornerstone of the local community for over a century. While the venue has undergone many changes through generations, the establishment has a long-standing tradition of being a much-loved local meeting place.

Extensive research into The Beehive's heritage informed the design and restoration process, which was undertaken within a challenging four-week design timeline and seven-week construction schedule.

"Our design evolved organically as we peeled back layers of the building's history. The discovery of hidden original architectural details during construction shaped our decisions,” says Underwood Principal Architect, Qutaibah Al-Atafi.

“This responsive approach allowed us to create spaces that tastefully re-interpret the site's heritage while meeting modern hospitality demands."

Archival photos and postcards inspired many aspects of the hotel’s revival, including the external cream colour and the signage font.

Inspired by the pub's revived namesake and heritage sculpture in the building parapet, Underwood sought to tastefully reference the beehive with yellows and browns internally. Architectural elements like the arched brick wall behind the bar were uncovered during demolition and incorporated into the final design.

The original patterned concrete floor was preserved, while other spaces, like the dining room, were enhanced with a distinct charm through striped carpeting loosely inspired by Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The hospitality partners behind the venue, Julien Moussi and Tony Pantano of Only Hospitality Group, worked closely with Underwood to reimagine The Beehive as a welcoming 'local' pub.

“Our vision for The Beehive has been to create a pub for the people and reignite that sense of community. This transformation invites a new wave of Melburnians to rediscover the iconic venue, and that’s something we’re really excited about,” Moussi says.
 

Project Summary
LocationHawthorn, VIC
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectUnderwood
PhotographerTess Kelly
