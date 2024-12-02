Beyond petrol pumps and fast food: BNE Service Centre by ThomsonAdsett

Between assisting more than 21.8 million travellers per year, dealing with lost luggage claims and ushering passengers on-board planes, Brisbane Airport staff have found a new place of refuge to sit back and relax in between the madness – the BNE Service Centre.

Located between Brisbane’s Nancy Bird Way and Moreton Bay Drive, the one-year-old BNE Service Centre bridges the gap between domestic and international terminals – making it an ideal rest stop for locals and visitors alike.

Designed by national architecture practice ThomsonAdsett, the service centre offers a 24 hour Shell Coles Express and McDonalds Restaurant, a dine-in food court with fast-casual and cafe offerings as well as carwash and vehicle repair services.

Brisbane Airport’s General Manager of Commercial Businesses, John Tormey, says the design of the building itself has contributed massively to the centre’s overall success.

“The service centre has a vision to not just be a place to fill up, but also as a destination itself – a local place maker,” he says.

“The design and great retail offerings have been extremely well received. The dine-in food court is proving to be a popular place for airport workers to take a break from the office and for locals to sit back and relax while waiting for airport pick-ups.”





Costa Vorkas, ThomsonAdsett’s Group Director, says that the site context was key to the planning and design.

“The building design and orientation focused on creating a dynamic presence that catches the eye of passing traffic,” he explains.

“The raised ‘eyebrow’ of the overarching canopy greets drivers and gestures an inviting welcome.”

Within the internal food court, the main architectural feature is the ceiling.

Made up of 71 triangular framed panels suspended from large steel droppers and clad in perforated aluminium sheets, the eye-catching geometric ceiling is the largest of its kind in the country and is inspired by the undulating shape of Queensland’s iconic Fraser Island.

“The pieces are unique in shape and size, which made installation quite laborious,” said Vorkas.

The BNE Service Centre has been designed to minimise heat gain into the building, effectively reducing loads on air conditioning units.

Large roof overhangs shade the glazed facades, ensuring natural lighting is maximised.

All fittings have been specified as energy efficient, including the use of LED lighting. Similarly, all fixtures in the public amenities are also water efficient, featuring push taps to control consumption.

Through the use of wooden panelling and quartz gold porcelain tiles, a comfortable temperate is created for customers to relax in, all the while highlighting the natural beauty of Queensland’s warm climate.

Tormey says that the design creates an exciting hub that services the growing airport community and makes a strong first impression for visitors.

“The centre provides additional amenity to service the 21,000 workers already here, and also fits with the long-term planning for the airport as it continues to grow into a vibrant commercial precinct.”

PRODUCTS

WALL TILES

Slate and Stone, ivory ceramic wall tiles, Colour: sands

Slate and Stone, sands ceramic wall tiles, Colour: dark sands

Luxtiles, Quartz gold porcelain tiles

Laminex partitioning systems, Structural MR, Colour: Fossil Natural Finish

CLADDING & WALL PANELS

Vitragroup, Vitrapanel, Colour: Tyldesley F168

Stramit Building Products, Stramit Metallic monopanel cladding, colour: Surfmist

GLASS

Viridian New World Glass, Comfort Plus Clear 82 Laminated Safety Glass, Single Glaze

G James, Flush Face Single Glazed Frame, 650 Series

ROOFING and CEILINGS

Bluescope Lysaght, Weathertight Roofing 700 hi-strength, Colour: Woodland Gret