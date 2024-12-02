Nestled amidst the picturesque Otway region of Colac, Australia, stands the Austral Hotel, a historic establishment that has long been a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Recently, the hotel underwent a thoughtful revitalisation project spearheaded by Porter Architects, breathing new life into this beloved landmark while preserving its unique character and charm.

At the heart of the revitalisation lies the reinvigoration of the main southern section, where the hotel's bar and dining areas reside. Porter Architects masterfully blended contemporary design elements with the existing rustic charm, creating a harmonious space that caters to modern tastes while honouring the hotel's heritage.

The architects embraced the warmth of natural materials, allowing the existing textures of wood, brick, and glass to shine through. They strategically introduced new joinery and textures, adding depth and visual interest to the space. The introduction of ample daylight and improved circulation further enhances the overall ambiance, creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.

The revitalised Austral Hotel seamlessly blends its rich history with a fresh, contemporary feel, ensuring that it remains a vibrant hub for the community for generations to come. The hotel's transformation exemplifies Porter Architects' commitment to creating sustainable and culturally sensitive designs that enhance the lives of those who experience them.