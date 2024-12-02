Logo
Architectus’ $220.5-million ‘high-rise’ university for Parramatta revealed

Architectus’ $220.5 million, 14-storey university campus design for Parramatta has now been completed.

001_External_Street-View_Credit-Bryan-Siebel-2.jpg

Photography by Bryan Siebel

0700_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0710_Exterior_Terrace_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0711_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0712_Exterior_View_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0713_Exterior_View_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0714_Exterior_View_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0715_Exterior_View-through-shield_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0732_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0751_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

0759_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

Allegory-of-a-cave_supplied-by-Architectus.jpg

Image: Architectus

N10_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England-1.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N12_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N13_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N14_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England-1.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N15_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England-1.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N16_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N21_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N22_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N23_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N28_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N36_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

N42_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg

Photography by Nicole England

z0001_Interior_View_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0026_Interior_Learning-Studio_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-2.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0028_Interior_Atrium_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0029_Interior_Atrium_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0032_Interior_Atrium_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0092_Interior_Atrium_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0728_Interior_Work-Space_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

z0729_Learning-Studio_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas.jpg

Photography by Sally Tsoutas

The ‘high-rise’ university is Western Sydney University’s (WSU) first vertical campus, as well as the first of its campuses to be located in the heart of a major CBD.

0702_Exterior_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-2.jpg
Photography by Sally Tsoutas

The Peter Shergold Building at 1 Parramatta Square (1PSQ) represents a radical departure from traditional lecture theatre design. Instead, Architectus’ design encourages innovation, interaction and discovery by incorporating smaller, informal learning spaces across six floors of the building. The plan includes space for group study rooms with screen sharing and video conferencing, and collaborative learning studios.

N10_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg
N14_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England.jpg
Photography by Nicole England

These learning studios are intended to promote the ‘flipped classroom’ model of group-based learning. Writable walls, computers on wheels, high-tech cameras and interactive touch screens are just some of the features that facilitate this.

z0026_Interior_Learning-Studio_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-1.jpg
z0729_Learning-Studio_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-1.jpg
Photography by Sally Tsoutas

The Parramatta City campus will accommodate 10,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students from the university’s School of Business, among other discipline areas. Professional services firm PwC and government agency WaterNSW will also take up space in the building.

The campus marks the completion of the first phase of Parramatta Square’s $2-billion redevelopment. The broader project will also include dual commercial towers by JPW, a civic and community building at 5 Parramatta Square by French firm Manuelle Gautrand Architecture in collaboration with Designinc and Lacoste + Stevenson, and a residential tower by Bates Smart.

From the architect:

The design of 1PSQ draws [on] urban design, architecture and landscape architecture to create a place that significantly contributes to the revitalisation of Parramatta Square and regeneration of Parramatta CBD.

Originally intended as an A-Grade 15-storey office building, 1PSQ was transformed into a 5-star Green Star education campus for WSU through a rigorous process that tested the flexibility and resilience of the initial commercial base-building design.

1PSQ owes its stepped form to the sun access plane, which protects the heritage-listed Lancer Barracks to the south east. The podium maximises the available site coverage and the tower cranks back to the west to sit below the sun access plane and responds to the oblique geometry of the Smith and Macquarie Street intersection.

A building in the round, 1PSQ gives careful consideration to the treatment of the ground plane and the public spaces created around and under it. Retail frontages within a two-storey colonnade activate Smith Street to the east, culminating in a suspended public art installation by Emily Floyd at the entry to Parramatta Square. To the west, a new laneway provides an active and vibrant pedestrian link.

N16_Interior_Credit-Nicole-England-1.jpg
Photography by Nicole England

The main lobby entry fronting Macquarie Street provides a formal address and engages with the street edge. The southern entry is less formal and engages with the eastern extent of Parramatta Square, providing direct access to the train station and bus terminus. The tiered amphitheatre creates a dynamic outdoor room which interacts with the central atrium space and the flexible work spaces located against the southern façade.

The triangular atrium at podium level draws light into the centre of the building, creating a sense of community and a focus for communication and interaction. The work environment is dynamic and flexible, and suits open-plan and cellular office fit-outs [which include] floorplates of 2145sqm at podium level and 1250sqm at high-rise level. The podium floorplates have proven ideal for adaptation to the new teaching and learning model developed by WSU and showcase the flexibility of the base building solution.

z0092_Interior_Atrium_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-1.jpg
Photography by Sally Tsoutas

The podium floors terminate at Level 8 as the sun access plane pushes the building envelope to the west and into the more regular tower footprint. The change in building form creates a large open terrace at Level 9 [that opens onto] panoramic views and a generous landscaped break-out area.

0710_Exterior_Terrace_Credit-Sally-Tsoutas-1.jpg
Photography by Sally Tsoutas

Levels 9-14 are prime [examples] of highly-efficient and flexible A-Grade commercial office space, with the large central structural span and balanced external cantilever delivering large generous and connected floorplates.

The core, which is clad in a light-coloured terracotta rain screen that evokes the tones of the sandstone prevalent in many of Parramatta’s historic buildings, is located on the west taking advantage of the highest part of the sun access plane envelope. [This] shields the building from the harsh western sun, allowing it to have a highly transparent façade without relying on excessive external shading.

Project Summary
LocationParramatta, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectArchitectus
PhotographerTom Ross
