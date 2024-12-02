Architects Studio

Adam Kane Architects has officially opened its new office space, showcasing what is a true reflection of the elegant, timeless and minimalist work it delivers.

The inspiring new workspace is complemented by a number of custom made fittings and furniture pieces, creating a unique office that provides a glimpse into the future direction for the practice.

Director and founder Adam Kane, says he wanted to create an office space that was not only a stimulating place to work, but one that emulated the minimalist design philosophy that his practice strives to achieve.

“Designing our own office was an opportunity to showcase the work that we produce, particularly through our focus on minimalistic design. We’re excited for clients to be able to experience this firsthand,” he explains.

“As we removed all of the internal load bearing walls to let in more natural light, we were able to utilise a darker palette to create a somewhat moody yet sophisticated atmosphere.”

Located in the heart of South Melbourne, the contemporary workplace consumes two levels of a former Victorian corner hotel.

Brooding and elegant, the use of a rich grey hue in the architraves, ceiling and walls is cleverly contrasted by the abundance of natural light that floods the space.

On the ground floor, a small powder rooms sits next to a narrow staircase, discreetly hidden by a large, unassuming pivot door.

On the first floor, there is a subtle separation between the meeting room and main workspace, with a transition in floor levels ensuring that the spaces are kept individual. Custom steel-framed doors that stretch 3.6m high from floor to ceiling also allow the spaces to be closed off entirely, bringing flexibility to the office as a whole.

The bronze joinery ‘block’ is a feature of the workspace, creating a bold focal point that cleverly divides the formal and informal zones of the space. Clad in panels of custom dipped bronze, the block provides an everchanging play of light across its patinaed surface whilst concealing the kitchenette and sample library on its reverse.

The purposeful layering of grey provides a soothing backdrop to the office, allowing a collection of custom pieces to be accentuated, including a five-metre long, timber-veneer desk purpose built in its place.

Another custom feature is a marble table supported by three polished plaster ‘pillars’, providing a place to gather and collaborate in the corner. Whilst the stone offcuts from the tabletop were used to create a secondary side table.

“For the corner wall, we worked with our plasterer to create an artwork from polished plaster by layering and scraping the materiality into a textured piece,” Kane explains.

“This hangs just above the Ligne Roset ‘Pumpkin’ chair and small side table in the main workspace. In the meeting room, we custom designed the table out of grey stone, with the legs and tabletop cut from the one singular slab. This sit beneath the stunning Apparatus ‘Arrow’ Lamp that is suspended overhead.”

Staying true to the heritage of the building, the original 120-year-old floorboards have been left raw and unfinished, allowing the character and integrity of the timber to sit in juxtaposition to the new elements of the space.

As a result, the office provides an inspiring place to work whilst also providing the perfect setting for current and prospective clients to gather.