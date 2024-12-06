Aloft Perth: international hotel brand meets local WA context

Designing for a well-established chain can be a difficult task. It’s important to incorporate the brand’s DNA, but it’s also equally as important to consider the local context.

This was the case for the 15-storey Aloft Perth, a hotel designed by Cox Architecture and interior designers Design Theory. Aloft Hotels are a global chain of affordable hotel accommodation, and are described as a “new destination sensation with loft-inspired design and free-flowing energy”. The Perth hotel is Aloft’s first step into the Australian market.

The design of Aloft Perth’s exterior is one of simplicity, featuring a geometric façade. This is contrasted with subtle lighting accents that emit blue coloured lighting. The hotel rooms, themselves, emit a warm coloured light.

Design Theory were brought later into the design process to undertake the design of the interiors. “We needed to balance catering to locals with providing for visitors, while merging an international brand brief with local context,” says the interior designers.

The hotel also had to appeal to a young demographic (early twenties to forties), and capitalise on the 60,000-crowd capacity at the Hassell, Cox and HKS-designed Perth Stadium.

Inside, the hotel houses 224 guest rooms, a reception and lobby, a restaurant and bar, five meeting rooms and a function/ballroom. The interiors also include a games room, a pool and a 24-hour gym. These are common features of Aloft Hotels.





But a number of design inclusions ensure the hotel boasts a strong connection to its local context.

Making the most of Perth’s climate, the design connects the indoor and outdoor spaces, and sliding shutters filter natural light. Colour was also used to reference its surrounds. For example, fresh blues, greens and lighter wood tones are a nod to Western Australia’s flora and landscapes.

Additionally, the design shows great respect to Western Australia’s art and music. A collection of traditional medium, multi-media, interactive, craft-based and large-scale artworks from local artists fill the public areas. And the meeting rooms share a visual journey through Western Australia’s music history, with records from local acts such as INXS and Karnivool sitting proudly on the wall.





