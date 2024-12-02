Acne Studios’s Melbourne CBD store has reopened following an expansive transformation overseen by Max Lamb.

Located on Little Bourke Street, the store now spans over 215 sqm, doubling the size of the former space. The minimalist design features the occasional flutter of colour, which is a direct extension of Acne’s Swedish heritage.

Each Acne Studios store around the globe is designed to both reflect its surroundings while remaining congruent with the brand’s design language. The Melbourne store instils a sense of modernity and serenity, with the walls and ceiling being made of white high-gloss stucco lustro which gently contrasts against the light grey marble floor with a textural sand-blasted finish.

Lamb has opted for a muted colour palette which contrasts against expressive blue canvas furniture pieces. The batik pattern of the furniture sits boldly within the store landscape, illuminated with lighting design by Benoit Lalloz.

The mirrored cube which doubles as a service counter is easily the most salient object of the space. The structure reflects the store’s sleek design and multiplies Lalloz’s light installations through the space, juxtaposing the structure’s hard lines with the soft and organic shapes crafted by Lamb.

“My job is to allow customers to have the best possible visual experience, in order to read and discover the works,” Lalloz says.

Lounge and fitting rooms are located away from the gallery spaces, which provide an intimate atmosphere for clients, as well as added privacy. Subtle materials are used within the smaller space in contrast to Lamb’s statement pieces.