The Bates Smart-designed Ace Hotel sits on the site of a former ten storey warehouse, with the contemporary refresh restoring a number of historic elements.

Located in Surry Hills, the site was originally constructed in 1915-16 and dubbed Tyne House. The warehouse references the Chicago skyscrapers of the 1860s. The building was refurbished and added to in the form of an 18 storey tower which comprises 257 hotel rooms.

The existing glazing and brick were retained, with the internals of the existing building altered and moulded with the tower above. The tower celebrates the city’s historic grit with an expressed frame that draws on the warehouse style of Tyne House below, and a charcoal terracotta facade reminiscent of the masonry character of the surrounding context. Inside, a number of active spaces feature amongst the entryway including a bar, restaurant and cafe.

“The existing building is not considered a heritage item but is of historical significance to the area. Tyne House was the first high-rise contribution to the warehouse precinct of Wentworth Avenue, known for its rare and early use of concrete both as an encasement to steel framing and as floors,” says Bates Smart Director Guy Lake.

“The inclusion of sliding doors allow the ground-floor café to open up to Foy Lane during opening hours, giving the space an indoor-outdoor feel,” says Lake.

“The architecture is the perfect backdrop for Ace Hotel’s signature approach of blending history with the contemporary to create bona fide experiences. The building champions the site’s rich history, creating a one-of-a-kind landmark for the city fringe and recognising a community with a desire for memorable cultural experiences.”