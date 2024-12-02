Australian War Memorial Eastern Precinct

The functional and symbolic design response at this significant national site has earned the highest levels of praise; a thoughtful and restrained material choice proving crucial in creating special and enduring new spaces. A variety of in-situ and precast concrete materials are used throughout the precinct: the warm colour of the local sand is given a light sandblasting for external areas, the texture of the paving complementing the sandstone clad Memorial building. Recycled timber is used inside and out to complement the concrete framework.

The café interior is given a more honed concrete finish. It is also recognised for its exceptional lighting, which is achieved through a balance of natural light - via the glazing, shading and selected reflective materials - and diffuse roof lights.

IN BRIEF

Design and build an Eastern Precinct Development on the Australian War Memorial site. Integrate a series of site, landscape and building works into the development, including new cafe and visitor building, National Service memorial and courtyard, under and above ground parking spaces; and extensive landscaping to the overall precinct.

ARCHITECT’S WORDS

The Australian War Memorial commemorates the efforts of ordinary people who serve in war creating a space to remember, acknowledge, celebrate, mourn and reflect. The Eastern Precinct development is the last phase of an overall site development plan, creating a more appropriate setting for the Memorial, clarifying circulation and access to the landscape setting. The National Service memorial honours the 212 National Servicemen who died in active service and commemorates the 287,000 young men called up for service. Built form responds to the context by reinforcing the symbolic role of the memorial and site by: removing from view the previous coach park and car park at key vistas; re-contouring and lowering the cafe building; and maintaining the relationship with the heritage building by scale, proportion, material and colour.

The project was completed early despite tight timeframe between Anzac Days through well developed design, planning and construction. It has significantly achieved the symbolic, functional and environmental aspirations of the brief. Seamless integration of architecture, landscape, structure and services has enabled an uncompromising level of built quality and sense of joint achievement for all involved.

The NSM fountain exemplifies the approach involving all disciplines including acoustics and water dynamics to craft a simple symbolic and memorable memorial to the National Service. Sustainable initiatives are integral to the design to maximise delight and usability. The client is committed to the responsible use of resources and very aware of the longer term operational costs in maintaining this national place.

The cafe building has a passive ventilation and cooling system providing comfort, clear indoor air and substantial energy savings of over 40 per cent compared to the previous facility.

ACCOLADES

RAIA, National Awards, Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture 2011

RAIA, ACT Awards, Canberra Medallion 2011

RAIA, ACT Awards, The Romaldo Giurgola Award for Public Architecture 2011

RAIA, ACT Awards, Sir John Overall Award for Urban Design 2011

RAIA, ACT Awards, Light in Architecture Prize 2011

