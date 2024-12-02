Woods Bagot has masterfully created a versatile, distinctive space for the American Australian Association’s (AAA) inaugural HQ, located in the vibrant heart of New York.

Spanning 878 sqm on New York’s Third Avenue, the creation of the space is a major milestone for the non-profit, which seeks to fortify the bond between Australia and the US. The entire space is a tribute to that vision, with the practice’s expertise demonstrated within the adaptive, robust office.

It is meticulously crafted to serve as an intellectual and creative hub, setting the stage for an array of discussions, performances, exhibitions and networking events.

The main events space features a number of movable furniture pieces, while a mobile island doubles as both a workspace and bar. Counters sit alongside the window fronts, which can easily transition into serving stations.

Boasting panoramic views of the skyline, Woods Bagot has intentionally left the ceiling structure exposed, amplifying the sense of verticality alongside the expanses of glass.

White oak battens adorn the columns and encapsulate a golden bar backdrop, framing a pair of frosted glass sliding doors. Private offices and a boardroom caters for the commercial aspect of the business.