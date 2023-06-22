Good Design Award Winner

Zip Micro received a prestigious Good Design Award Gold Accolade in the Product Design Domestic Appliances category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious international Awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian market, excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, design strategy, social impact design and young designers.

Small space - big difference

The new Zip Micro is smallest system available, designed 37%* narrower to fit under almost any bench, but still delivers perfectly boiling and chilled filtered water at your fingertips. Zip Micro is perfect for small workplaces with up to 10 people.

The newly designed tap features an integrated safety lock and uses an intuitive twist activation with auto and manual fill options. Using the latest MicroPurity filtration technology, with a 0.2 micron filter to deliver pure tasting water.

Zip Micro is available in bright chrome and matte black.

*37% narrower than HydroTap BC 100/75 under bench command centre