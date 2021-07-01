Zip HydroTap, powered by our most advanced G5 technology, delivers pure-tasting boiling, chilled and sparkling water instantly and safely.

A smart choice for any kitchen project, specify the new Zip HydroTap with G5 technology today.

Powered by the latest G5 technology

Embodying functionality, the Zip HydroTap is ideal for those who want appliances that save time, reduce energy, are straightforward to use, simple to maintain and make life in the kitchen a whole lot easier.

Leading the way in performance, Zip’s fifth generation G5 technology continues to deliver the convenience you would expect from a Zip HydroTap. Powered by the smartest command centre yet, Zip HydroTap G5 transforms tap water into a form you will love, in an instant.

Smarter and more personalised

Create your preferred settings with a few touches using the optimised new menu in the Zip HydroTap G5 command centre. Select energy modes and usage settings for easier customisation.

Sustainable technology

With easy to change, high quality filters, a Zip HydroTap will support your sustainability ambitions and remove the need for bottled water in the workplace.

Setting the hygiene standard

SteriTouch® antimicrobial protection is also impregnated within key water surfaces as well as on the new Zip HydroTap Classic Plus touch-pad for enhanced hygiene.

Pure-tasting water in every glass and bottle

Zip Water puts water quality at the heart of their offering. Zip MicroPurity™ uses the latest filtration technology to filter and reduce impurities and potentially harmful contaminants larger than 0.2 micron in size - an impurity that will fit 250 times into a strand of hair.

Touch-free activation available with Zip HydroTap

Zip Water offers a contactless option to help reduce shared touchpoints in the kitchen and create a safer workplace. Zip HydroTap Touch-Free Wave uses infrared smart sensors to create 100% touch-free solution that instantly dispenses drinking water with a simple wave of a hand.

Declutter your kitchen design by removing kettles from benchtops and eliminating the need for refrigerated bottles or deliveries of water cooler bottles. There is a Zip HydroTap for every project.

Choose the new Zip HydroTap with G5 technology today.