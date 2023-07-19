Zip HydroTap Design Range: Cube Plus
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023
Overview
Description
The Zip HydroTap Design Range is a versatile filtered water system featuring boiling, chilled, & sparkling capabilities.
Key features:
- Single under bench command centre including full colour interactive touch screen display with pin code protection and customisable settings including boiling water safety mode
- Three energy saving modes including ON/OFF timers, two hour sleep mode, 'and Quiet' mode
- Automated intelligent fan speed adjustment
- Antimicrobial protection impregnated into key water paths for enhanced hygiene
- 100% water efficient air cooled technology
- 0.2 micron water filtration
- Two disposable CO2 cylinders