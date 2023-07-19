Logo
Zip HydroTap Cube BCS Bright Chrome Tapware
Zip HydroTap Design Range: Cube Plus

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023

The Zip HydroTap Design Range is a versatile filtered water system featuring boiling, chilled, & sparkling capabilities. Some key features are single under bench command centre including full colour interactive touch screen display with pin code protection and customisable settings including boiling water safety mode.

Overview
Description

The Zip HydroTap Design Range is a versatile filtered water system featuring boiling, chilled, & sparkling capabilities.

Key features:

  • Single under bench command centre including full colour interactive touch screen display with pin code protection and customisable settings including boiling water safety mode
  • Three energy saving modes including ON/OFF timers, two hour sleep mode, 'and Quiet' mode
  • Automated intelligent fan speed adjustment
  • Antimicrobial protection impregnated into key water paths for enhanced hygiene
  • 100% water efficient air cooled technology
  • 0.2 micron water filtration
  • Two disposable CO2 cylinders

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Zip HydroTap for Home

15.06 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW

77 Allingham St

1800 947 827
