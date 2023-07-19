Zip HydroTap Classic Range: Classic Plus
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023
The Zip HydroTap Classic Plus offers a range of convenient features, including simple and intuitive controls for boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water. Its continuous flow option allows for easy bottle filling, while the boiling water safety lock ensures user protection. Additionally, the Classic Plus touchpad is equipped with antimicrobial protection, enhancing hygiene and safety in everyday use.
Overview
Description
The Zip HydroTap G5 BCS Classic Plus BCS Plus is suitable for residential and commercial purposes and offers boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water at the touch of a button.
Key Features:
- Single under bench command centre including full colour interactive touch screen display with pin code protection and customisable settings
- Two boiling water safety modes
- Three energy saving modes including ON/OFF timers, sensor activated 'sleep when it's dark', and 'Quiet' mode
- Automated intelligent fan speed adjustment
- Antimicrobial protection impregnated into key water paths for enhanced hygiene
- 100% water efficient air cooled technology
- 0.2 micron water filtration
- Two disposable CO2 cylinders.