Zip HydroTap Classic Range: Classic Plus

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023

The Zip HydroTap Classic Plus offers a range of convenient features, including simple and intuitive controls for boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water. Its continuous flow option allows for easy bottle filling, while the boiling water safety lock ensures user protection. Additionally, the Classic Plus touchpad is equipped with antimicrobial protection, enhancing hygiene and safety in everyday use.