Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Zip Water
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Bright Chrome Tapware
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Bright Chrome Tapware Sink
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Gloss Black Tapware Sink
Zip HydroTap Arc Plus Hero
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Bright Chrome Tapware
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Bright Chrome Tapware Sink
Zip HydroTap Arc BCS Gloss Black Tapware Sink
Zip HydroTap Arc Plus Hero

Zip HydroTap Design Range: Arc Plus

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023

Timeless and enduringly classic, the HydroTap Arc Plus is an elegant choice. With its curved ‘swan neck’, it will complement any kitchen - from traditional to contemporary. Featuring a single under bench command centre with full colour touch screen and pin code protection, the Arc BCS is the ultimate in residential multi-water systems.

Overview
Description

Timeless and enduringly classic, the HydroTap Arc Plus is an elegant choice. With its curved ‘swan neck’, it will complement any kitchen - from traditional to contemporary

Featuring a single under bench command centre with full colour touch screen and pin code protection, the Arc BCS is the ultimate in residential multi-water systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Zip HydroTap for Home

15.06 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW

77 Allingham St

1800 947 827
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap