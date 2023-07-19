Zip HydroTap Design Range: Arc Plus
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023
Timeless and enduringly classic, the HydroTap Arc Plus is an elegant choice. With its curved ‘swan neck’, it will complement any kitchen - from traditional to contemporary. Featuring a single under bench command centre with full colour touch screen and pin code protection, the Arc BCS is the ultimate in residential multi-water systems.
Overview
