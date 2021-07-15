Why Zero Contact Tapware?

Maintaining good hand hygiene is now essential to ensuring a second COVID wave which can only be enhanced through the use of electronic, touch-free tapware.

It is now evident that improving hygiene and viral security across the globe is of high importance. Touch points in public areas are unhygienic at the best of times.

Hand washing provides the opportunity to remove any bacteria and viruses helping to ensure they are not ingested or contaminate our health.

This makes handwashing essential for maintaining good hand hygiene and it should be contactless to reduce contamination risk when turning off taps. No touch solutions offer users a pleasant, clean and hygienic experience, and now is an important tool helping to prevent pandemics.

Retrofitting Zero Contact Tapware

We have created easy-to-follow instructions for replacing traditional hot/cold spindles with a recess adaptor which is set using the supplied key handle.

This allows a sensor tap to be quickly retrofitted without need for power or modification of the wall or pipework. (Create graphic around this)

After water supply is set the recess adaptor spindle can be covered by the supplied dome cover.