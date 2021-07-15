Logo
Enware Zero Contact Tapware
Enware Zero Contact Tapware Foot Pump
Enware Zero Contact Tapware Gooseneck
Enware Zero Contact Tapware System Diagram
Zero Contact Tapware

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Maintaining good hand hygiene is now essential to ensuring a second COVID wave which can only be enhanced through the use of electronic, touch-free tapware.

Overview
Description

Why Zero Contact Tapware?

Maintaining good hand hygiene is now essential to ensuring a second COVID wave which can only be enhanced through the use of electronic, touch-free tapware.

It is now evident that improving hygiene and viral security across the globe is of high importance. Touch points in public areas are unhygienic at the best of times.

Hand washing provides the opportunity to remove any bacteria and viruses helping to ensure they are not ingested or contaminate our health.

This makes handwashing essential for maintaining good hand hygiene and it should be contactless to reduce contamination risk when turning off taps. No touch solutions offer users a pleasant, clean and hygienic experience, and now is an important tool helping to prevent pandemics.

Retrofitting Zero Contact Tapware

We have created easy-to-follow instructions for replacing traditional hot/cold spindles with a recess adaptor which is set using the supplied key handle.

This allows a sensor tap to be quickly retrofitted without need for power or modification of the wall or pipework. (Create graphic around this)

After water supply is set the recess adaptor spindle can be covered by the supplied dome cover.

DrawingBrochure
Enware Enmatic Electronic Taps Tapware

1.49 MB

Download
Retrofit Electra Sensor Tap

384.33 KB

Download
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
