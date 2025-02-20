ZENITH® premium cladding

LYSAGHT ZENITH® architectural profiles. A touch of Europe from Australia's trusted experience in steel.

LYSAGHT® steel cladding has long been a valuable design resource for Australian architects, providing aesthetically appealing and versatile facades that add exciting visual dimensions to their designs. In the ZENITH® cladding range, that design value has reached new heights with profiles that deliver bolder aesthetics than seen before, paired with the exceptional performance you have come to know and expect from LYSAGHT® steel products.

The premium LYSAGHT ZENITH® range comprises six inspirational profiles: