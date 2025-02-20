Logo
Lysaght ZENITH Longline 305 Gallery
Lysaght ZENITH Imperial
Lysaght ZENITH Baroque
Lysaght ZENITH Enseam
Lysaght ZENITH Dominion
||

ZENITH® premium cladding

Last Updated on 20 Feb 2025

LYSAGHT ZENITH® architectural profiles. A touch of Europe from Australia's trusted experience in steel. LYSAGHT® steel cladding has long been a valuable design resource for Australian architects, providing aesthetically appealing and versatile facades that add exciting visual dimensions to their designs.

  • Product checkBold Aesthetic Profiles
  • Product checkPremium Durability and Performance
  • Product checkVersatile Design Options
Overview
Description

LYSAGHT ZENITH® architectural profiles. A touch of Europe from Australia's trusted experience in steel.

LYSAGHT® steel cladding has long been a valuable design resource for Australian architects, providing aesthetically appealing and versatile facades that add exciting visual dimensions to their designs. In the ZENITH® cladding range, that design value has reached new heights with profiles that deliver bolder aesthetics than seen before, paired with the exceptional performance you have come to know and expect from LYSAGHT® steel products.

The premium LYSAGHT ZENITH® range comprises six inspirational profiles:

  • LONGLINE®
  • DOMINION®
  • IMPERIAL™
  • BAROQUE
  • ENSEAM®
  • SNAPSEAM
DrawingBrochure
Inspiration Compendium 2022

11.07 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ZENITH® Design Preliminaries

1.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LYSAGHT ZENITH®Product Category Brochure

4.72 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ZENITH® Roofing & Walling Range

257.84 KB

Download
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
