Zen Collection: Nero Tapware’s new outdoor collection
Nero Tapware ZEN Basin Mixer Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware ZEN Wall Basin Mixer Brushed-2
Nero Tapware ZEN Twin Shower BZ
Nero Tapware ZEN Tall Basin Mixer Handless Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware ZEN Outdoor Shower
Nero Tapware ZEN Bathroom Graphite
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Wall Basin Mixer GR
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Kitchen Mixer With Hand Spray GR
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Shower BG
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Freestanding Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Wall Basin Mixer Graphite
Nero Tapware Zen Collection Outdoor Shower Column BG
Zen Collection: Nero Tapware’s new outdoor collection

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

The Zen Collection is a high-quality outdoor range designed for health and safety. Made from premium 316L stainless steel, it offers excellent weather resistance and corrosion protection, guaranteeing the longevity and durability you expect.

  • Product check316 Stainless Steel
  • Product checkLead Free
  • Product checkLaminar Flow
  • Product check25 Year Warranty
Overview
Description

We proudly present the Zen Collection, our meticulously crafted outdoor collection designed to transform your outdoor space into a haven of health and safety. Made with premium 316L stainless steel, Zen ensures exceptional weather resistance and corrosion protection, guaranteeing the longevity and durability you expect.

Combining sleek design with superior craftsmanship, the Zen Collection offers a perfect blend of form and function. With four rich colour options, you can personalise your space to reflect your unique vision and style.

 

Nero Tapware ZEN Collection 2024

4.22 MB

Download
Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
Contact
Carrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
