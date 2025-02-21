Zen Collection: Nero Tapware’s new outdoor collection
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
The Zen Collection is a high-quality outdoor range designed for health and safety. Made from premium 316L stainless steel, it offers excellent weather resistance and corrosion protection, guaranteeing the longevity and durability you expect.
- 316 Stainless Steel
- Lead Free
- Laminar Flow
- 25 Year Warranty
Overview
We proudly present the Zen Collection, our meticulously crafted outdoor collection designed to transform your outdoor space into a haven of health and safety. Made with premium 316L stainless steel, Zen ensures exceptional weather resistance and corrosion protection, guaranteeing the longevity and durability you expect.
Combining sleek design with superior craftsmanship, the Zen Collection offers a perfect blend of form and function. With four rich colour options, you can personalise your space to reflect your unique vision and style.