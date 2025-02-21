York: A blend of old world charm and contemporary style
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
The York range is a unique blend of old world charm and contemporary style. Every curve of this unique range speaks to the level of quality and care that goes into designing and manufacturing it. This range is destined to become one of our most talked about products and once you see it you’ll understand exactly why.
Overview
Description
- The York range is a unique blend of old world charm and contemporary style.
- Every curve of this unique range speaks to the level of quality and care that goes into designing and manufacturing it.
- This range is destined to become one of our most talked about products and once you see it you’ll understand exactly why.
- If you’re looking to specify a real conversation piece, you need look no further than this range of showers, taps, mixers and accessories.
- Porcelain is one of the materials often used in European classical art. To better adapt to the decorative space, we have integrated porcelain material into the products.
- The union between the texture of metal and porcelain makes York products more realistic
- The application of PVD technology and AF (Anti Fingerprint) process makes the surface of Opal more durable, keeping looking like new and easy to clean
- York comes in a classic chrome finish as well as a striking Aged Brass and a stunningly modern matte black. matched with porcelain. These provide more choices to the living space.
- A complete range of accessories have been designed to complement the complete bathroom look and feel.