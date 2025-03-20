XS4 Original+: An electronic lock equipped to do it all
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
The XS4 Original+ redefines access control with durability, premium materials, and cutting-edge technology. Designed for both retrofits and new builds, it offers seamless installation and enhanced security.
- Real-time connectivity with Salto BLUEnet Wireless.
- Available in Euro and ANSI configurations with IP-rated models.
- Supports RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and NFC.
- Fully customisable finishes with an array of handlesets to complement any décor.
Overview
The SALTO XS4 Original+ sets a new standard in smart locking technology, offering a powerful blend of security, design, and functionality. Its sleek and modern design makes it suitable for a variety of applications, including residential, commercial, and high-security environments. Equipped with advanced wireless communication and compatibility with SALTO's ecosystem, the XS4 Original+ delivers a seamless and secure access control experience.
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
- Dimensions: 282 x 40 x 20 mm (Euro), 290 x 67 x 20 mm (ANSI Wide)
- Power: 3 AAA batteries (Euro), 3 AA batteries (ANSI Wide)
- Door Thickness: 32 mm - 120 mm
- Handle Rotation: Max 33° (Euro), Max 52° (ANSI Wide)
- RFID Technology: MIFARE, DESFire, NFC, BLE
- IP Rating: IP54 (optional IP56)
- Certifications: CE, FCC, IC, UKCA, ANSI/BHMA
Downloads
Contact
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782