Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Salto Logo RGB
Salto | Inspired access solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SALTO XS4 Original+
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 1
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 2
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 3
SALTO XS4 Original+
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 1
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 2
SALTO XS4 Original+ - 3

XS4 Original+: An electronic lock equipped to do it all

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025

The XS4 Original+ redefines access control with durability, premium materials, and cutting-edge technology. Designed for both retrofits and new builds, it offers seamless installation and enhanced security.

  • Product checkReal-time connectivity with Salto BLUEnet Wireless.
  • Product checkAvailable in Euro and ANSI configurations with IP-rated models.
  • Product checkSupports RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and NFC.
  • Product checkFully customisable finishes with an array of handlesets to complement any décor.
Overview
Description

The SALTO XS4 Original+ sets a new standard in smart locking technology, offering a powerful blend of security, design, and functionality. Its sleek and modern design makes it suitable for a variety of applications, including residential, commercial, and high-security environments. Equipped with advanced wireless communication and compatibility with SALTO's ecosystem, the XS4 Original+ delivers a seamless and secure access control experience.

Specifications

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025

  • Dimensions: 282 x 40 x 20 mm (Euro), 290 x 67 x 20 mm (ANSI Wide)
  • Power: 3 AAA batteries (Euro), 3 AA batteries (ANSI Wide)
  • Door Thickness: 32 mm - 120 mm
  • Handle Rotation: Max 33° (Euro), Max 52° (ANSI Wide)
  • RFID Technology: MIFARE, DESFire, NFC, BLE
  • IP Rating: IP54 (optional IP56)
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, IC, UKCA, ANSI/BHMA
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SALTO XS4 Original Plus EURO Datasheet

924.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALTO XS4 Original Plus ANSI Datasheet

947.1 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap