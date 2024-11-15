News
Introducing Salto Orion: Smart, seamless access solutions built on cutting-edge face recognition tech
By using the face as a credential, Orion simplifies entry and removes the need for physical keys or cards – delivering a...
Balancing security and convenience in multi-family buildings with smart access solutions
By incorporating mobile access and smart credentials into your property’s access control strategy, you can drastically i...
Salto partners with Erin: A resident management platform for modern communities
Salto announces an integration partnership with Erin, a resident management platform for modern communities.
Introducing Salto KS Keychain: The lite Digital Key app for everyday users
Salto KS Keychain is a lite and streamlined version of the Salto KS app designed to offer the primary functionality of D...
How Salto’s technologies are delivering seamless, secure and smart access control
By enabling more personalisation, we’re redefining keyless convenience and delivering unparalleled performance, versatil...
How smart keyless entry systems improve security, convenience and efficiency in buildings
By replacing traditional metal keys with intelligent keyless systems and ID management solutions, users can access a bui...
Salto mobile apps achieve MASA certification
The Salto Homelok and Salto KS mobile applications have achieved the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) certi...
Salto Glass XS Reader Series – elevating smart access experiences
Elevate smart access control with the Salto Glass XS Reader’s stunning design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled...
The IQ3 Mini – Salto's newest BLUEnet Wireless device for cloud-based access control
SALTO Australia announces the launch of the IQ3 Mini Gateway, the smallest-ever BLUEnet wireless peripheral, which is no...
Resources
Podcasts
The future of access control for hotels and hospitality
Gone are the days when access control in the hotel and hospitality sectors was clunky and difficult to operate. New digi...
Episode 152: Tim Kneebone from Salto Systems and Norman Khan from Yarra Hotel Group on the latest ideas for hotel security
Tim Kneebone the National Hospitality Manager at SALTO Systems engages, educates and consults on next-generation access ...
CPD
CPD Online - Networked smart lockers: How they work & how to specify them
Just as it has elsewhere, connectivity has arrived and transformed commercial environments. As a result, the modern work...
