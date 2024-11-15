Logo
News
Face recognition access solution
Introducing Salto Orion: Smart, seamless access solutions built on cutting-edge face recognition tech

By using the face as a credential, Orion simplifies entry and removes the need for physical keys or cards – delivering a...

Smart access solutions
Balancing security and convenience in multi-family buildings with smart access solutions

By incorporating mobile access and smart credentials into your property’s access control strategy, you can drastically i...

Salto x Erin Living Tech Partner
Salto partners with Erin: A resident management platform for modern communities

Salto announces an integration partnership with Erin, a resident management platform for modern communities.

SALTO Salto KS Keychain App Hero
Introducing Salto KS Keychain: The lite Digital Key app for everyday users

Salto KS Keychain is a lite and streamlined version of the Salto KS app designed to offer the primary functionality of D...

How Salto’s technologies are delivering seamless, secure and smart access control
How Salto’s technologies are delivering seamless, secure and smart access control

By enabling more personalisation, we’re redefining keyless convenience and delivering unparalleled performance, versatil...

How smart keyless entry systems improve security, convenience and efficiency in buildings
How smart keyless entry systems improve security, convenience and efficiency in buildings

By replacing traditional metal keys with intelligent keyless systems and ID management solutions, users can access a bui...

Salto mobile apps achieve MASA certification
Salto mobile apps achieve MASA certification

The Salto Homelok and Salto KS mobile applications have achieved the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) certi...

Salto Glass XS Reader Series – elevating smart access experiences
Salto Glass XS Reader Series – elevating smart access experiences

Elevate smart access control with the Salto Glass XS Reader’s stunning design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled...

The IQ3 Mini – Salto's newest BLUEnet Wireless device for cloud-based access control
The IQ3 Mini – Salto's newest BLUEnet Wireless device for cloud-based access control

SALTO Australia announces the launch of the IQ3 Mini Gateway, the smallest-ever BLUEnet wireless peripheral, which is no...

Resources
Podcasts
The future of access control for hotels and hospitality
News
The future of access control for hotels and hospitality

Gone are the days when access control in the hotel and hospitality sectors was clunky and difficult to operate. New digi...

Episode 152: Tim Kneebone from Salto Systems and Norman Khan from Yarra Hotel Group on the latest ideas for hotel security
Hospitality
Episode 152: Tim Kneebone from Salto Systems and Norman Khan from Yarra Hotel Group on the latest ideas for hotel security

Tim Kneebone the National Hospitality Manager at SALTO Systems engages, educates and consults on next-generation access ...

CPD
Gantner CPD June 2024 Sessions
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Networked smart lockers: How they work & how to specify them

Just as it has elsewhere, connectivity has arrived and transformed commercial environments. As a result, the modern work...

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
