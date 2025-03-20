XS4 Com: Hardware-free intercom solution with QR and NFC
XS4 Com is a hardware-free video intercom system that provides secure visitor access through QR and NFC technology. Ideal for residential and commercial spaces.
- Touchless, hardware-free visitor access.
- Real-time audio and video verification.
- Cloud-based remote access management.
- Full integration with Salto KS.
Overview
The XS4 Com simplifies visitor access management with its cloud-based, touchless intercom solution. Using QR codes and NFC technology, it enables seamless and secure visitor entry without requiring physical hardware. Its real-time video and audio verification provide an extra layer of security, while cloud-based management allows building administrators to monitor and control access remotely.
- QR Code & NFC Tag: Model NTAG213, ISO/IEC14443 standard
- Size: Plate: 101.6 x 152.4 mm (4” x 6”); Sticker: 110 x 50 mm (4.33” x 2”)
- Material: Vandalism-proof UV polycarbonate film with expanded PVC backing
- QR Code Reading Distance: Up to 1 meter (plate), 0.75 meters (sticker)
- NFC Tag Reading Distance: Less than 1 cm
- Finishes: Black
- Language Options: English, German, French, Dutch, Spanish
- Integration: Compatible with SALTO KS and SALTO Homelok
Downloads
