XS4 Com: Hardware-free intercom solution with QR and NFC

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025

XS4 Com is a hardware-free video intercom system that provides secure visitor access through QR and NFC technology. Ideal for residential and commercial spaces.

  • Product checkTouchless, hardware-free visitor access.
  • Product checkReal-time audio and video verification.
  • Product checkCloud-based remote access management.
  • Product checkFull integration with Salto KS.
Overview
Description

The XS4 Com simplifies visitor access management with its cloud-based, touchless intercom solution. Using QR codes and NFC technology, it enables seamless and secure visitor entry without requiring physical hardware. Its real-time video and audio verification provide an extra layer of security, while cloud-based management allows building administrators to monitor and control access remotely.

Specifications

  • QR Code & NFC Tag: Model NTAG213, ISO/IEC14443 standard
  • Size: Plate: 101.6 x 152.4 mm (4” x 6”); Sticker: 110 x 50 mm (4.33” x 2”)
  • Material: Vandalism-proof UV polycarbonate film with expanded PVC backing
  • QR Code Reading Distance: Up to 1 meter (plate), 0.75 meters (sticker)
  • NFC Tag Reading Distance: Less than 1 cm
  • Finishes: Black
  • Language Options: English, German, French, Dutch, Spanish
  • Integration: Compatible with SALTO KS and SALTO Homelok
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SALTO XS4 Com iGO Datasheet

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALTO XS4 Com Platform Tech Specs

1.81 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
