Workplace health and safety cabinets: Manage site risks, sign-on and inductions on site

Larege warehouses, multi-tennant commercial and industrial estates must manage the intricate dance of managing risks, especially when on-site visits by tradespeople are frequent. These visits, often for maintenance and repairs, can significantly increase insurance exposure and unforeseen hazards if not managed correctly. Enter TELKEE’s Workplace Health and Safety Cabinets - a pivotal tool in mitigating these risks.

In today’s complex operational environment, landlords and management of commercial and industrial estates require robust systems to oversee and regulate on-site activities. Our cabinets cater specifically to this need, ensuring that every visit, repair, and induction is recorded, streamlined, and secure to meet your duty of care.

Why Telkee's WHS Cabinets are Essential:

Risk Management: By maintaining a meticulous record of every tradesperson, their purpose of visit, and the duration using our cabinet in conjunction with sign-on log books and WHS manuals, landlords can significantly reduce the risk of potential liabilities and, in turn, decrease insurance exposure.

Durability and Protection: Made from 2mm thick anti-rust aluminium and fortified with stainless steel components, our all-weather cabinets are designed to last. The cabinets come complete with a rain shield attached to the door and their rust-resistant nature makes them especially suited for outdoor/breezeway environments.

Swift Operations: Our cabinets aren’t just about security but also ensure ease of access. Our Mechanical Key Pad allows for keyless entry. Never worry who had the key last, the combination will get you into the cabinet.

Compliance: Keeping track of WHS requirements, ensuring you are meeting your duty of care and providing all relevant documentation and materials keeps your visitors and tradespeople safe and minimises your risk, ensuring you are always in compliance with safety regulations.

Slam to Latch: TELKEE’s cabinet is design with a slam to lock door, like a hotel room, when the door is closed, it’s locked. Keep it simple for the tradespeople to keep your log books secure.

In the fast-paced world of commercial and industrial estates, the balance between safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance is a must. TELKEE’s Workplace Health and Safety Cabinets provide that perfect equilibrium. By ensuring a systematic management of on-site visits, tradespeople's activities, and other inductions, landlords and estate managers can operate with the peace of mind that risks are minimized, and every procedure is under control.

Secure your operations, safeguard your interests, and ensure the smooth functioning of on-site activities with Telkee. Our commitment to quality, functionality, and durability is unmatched.