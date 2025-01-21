Logo
HERO Wool Tile Natural Terrain Perrendale Landscape
Wool Tile Natural Elevation Romney Cameo
Wool Tile Natural Elevation Romney Landscape
Wool Tile Natural Terrain Drysdale Landscape
Wool Tile Natural Terrain Perrendale Cameo
Wool tile collection

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025

Bring the familiar qualities and warmth of wool into commercial spaces with our wool carpet tiles. From hospitality to healthcare, our locally made wool carpet is the flexible, renewable way to enhance the natural beauty of your interiors.

Overview
Description

Bring the familiar qualities and warmth of wool into commercial spaces with our wool carpet tiles. From hospitality to healthcare, our locally made wool carpet is the flexible, renewable way to enhance the natural beauty of your interiors.

Our wool is sourced from New Zealand, and manufactured at our tile plant in Geelong, Victoria – once known as the ‘wool centre of the world’. We’re proud to support our local economy, and ensure your product will be made and delivered for your project when you need it.

Our wool carpet tiles provide many features and benefits to commercial spaces including; thermal control, hypoallergenic, acoustic insulation, natural stain resistance and fire resistance.

Contact your local GH Commercial consultant to find a construction or colour to suit your next project.

Contact
Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
