Wool tile collection

Bring the familiar qualities and warmth of wool into commercial spaces with our wool carpet tiles. From hospitality to healthcare, our locally made wool carpet is the flexible, renewable way to enhance the natural beauty of your interiors.

Our wool is sourced from New Zealand, and manufactured at our tile plant in Geelong, Victoria – once known as the ‘wool centre of the world’. We’re proud to support our local economy, and ensure your product will be made and delivered for your project when you need it.

Our wool carpet tiles provide many features and benefits to commercial spaces including; thermal control, hypoallergenic, acoustic insulation, natural stain resistance and fire resistance.

Contact your local GH Commercial consultant to find a construction or colour to suit your next project.