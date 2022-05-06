WoodSolutions: SpeciesSolutions App

SpeciesSolutions is an update to the previous WoodSolutions Species app, keeping the original informative content but improving functionality and adding an easily navigable interface.

While the original version helped users to match timber species to their best suited applications (e.g. Victorian ash for interior applications like flooring and cupboards), the updated app will also provide details of suppliers.

Using inappropriate species is major cause of reduced life for timber products. By suggesting a range of appropriate species for applications, SpeciesSolutions can help to overcome this issue, as well as issues like lack of availability, long lead times and cost blow outs. This makes it a first port of call for anybody beginning a project that uses wood and wood products.

The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store using the link below and will be coming soon to Google Play.