Wood-look aluminium cladding system
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2023
Alteria wood-look aluminium claddings are excellent facade choice that are weatherproof and easy to install and have been designed for beauty and longevity. Beautiful and realistic, Alteria has been designed for longevity and includes a stunning range of premium powder-coat finishes. Pearlescent, anodised-look and Colorbond colour options also available.
Overview
- Available in 125mm & 180mm profile sizes
- Complete range of accessories for a seamless finish
- 2 x Wood - Look Finish Ranges - Evoke & Meridian
- Non - combustible & Sustainable
- Australian Made
- Batten Profiles also available
Evoke Wood-Look Finish
Alteria’s Evoke finish is a striking wood-look range that is beautiful, realistic and extremely low maintenance. Available in 20 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 15 Warranty.
Meridian Wood-Effect Finish
Alteria’s Meridian finish is a premium wood-effect range that offers maximum durability and realistic definition. Available in 12 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.
Visit the Alteria website to use our 3D Profile & Finish Visualiser and to view all our cladding profiles and wood-look finish options on a variety of different building types.
About Alteria
With decades of experience working with Architects and Designers, coupled with our in-depth relationship with builders and contractors, the team saw an opportunity to create a proprietary range of aluminium battens and claddings that stood out from the rest – this is how Alteria Signature Aluminium Systems was created.
But with Alteria, it is not just about offering a range ofhigh quality, Signature Aluminium Systems. Alteria also provides the complete Signature Service for our customers.