Wood-look aluminium cladding system

Alteria wood-look aluminium claddings are excellent facade choice that are weatherproof and easy to install and have been designed for beauty and longevity.

Available in 125mm & 180mm profile sizes

Complete range of accessories for a seamless finish

2 x Wood - Look Finish Ranges - Evoke & Meridian

Non - combustible & Sustainable

Australian Made

Batten Profiles also available

Beautiful and realistic, Alteria has been designed for longevity and includes a stunning range of premium powder-coat finishes. Pearlescent, anodised-look and Colorbond colour options also available.

Evoke Wood-Look Finish

Alteria’s Evoke finish is a striking wood-look range that is beautiful, realistic and extremely low maintenance. Available in 20 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 15 Warranty.

Meridian Wood-Effect Finish

Alteria’s Meridian finish is a premium wood-effect range that offers maximum durability and realistic definition. Available in 12 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.

Visit the Alteria website to use our 3D Profile & Finish Visualiser and to view all our cladding profiles and wood-look finish options on a variety of different building types.

About Alteria

With decades of experience working with Architects and Designers, coupled with our in-depth relationship with builders and contractors, the team saw an opportunity to create a proprietary range of aluminium battens and claddings that stood out from the rest – this is how Alteria Signature Aluminium Systems was created.

But with Alteria, it is not just about offering a range ofhigh quality, Signature Aluminium Systems. Alteria also provides the complete Signature Service for our customers.