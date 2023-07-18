Wood-look aluminium batten system

Alteria Wood-Look Aluminium Batten Systems offer an easy to install two-piece click fixing system that has been designed for beauty and longevity.

Available in a variety 30mm & 50mm batten sizes

2 x Wood-look Finish Ranges - Evoke & Meridian

Non - combustible & Sustainable

Australian Made

Cladding Profiles also available.

Beautiful and realistic, Alteria has been designed for longevity and includes a stunning range of premium powder-coat finishes. Pearlescent, anodised-look and Colorbond colour options also available.

Evoke Wood-Look Finish

Alteria’s Evoke finish is a striking wood-look range that is beautiful, realistic and extremely low maintenance. Available in 20 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 15 Warranty.

Meridian Wood – Effect Finish

Alteria’s Meridian finish is a premium wood-effect range that offers maximum durability and realistic definition. Available in 12 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.

Visit the Alteria website to use our 3D Profile & Finish Visualiser and to view all our batten profiles and wood-look finish options on a variety of different building types.

About Alteria

With decades of experience working with Architects and Designers, coupled with our in-depth relationship with builders and contractors, the team saw an opportunity to create a proprietary range of aluminium battens and claddings that stood out from the rest – this is how Alteria Signature Aluminium Systems was created.

But with Alteria, it is not just about offering a range of high quality, Signature Aluminium Systems. Alteria also provides the complete Signature Service for our customers so we can help you make your own Signature Statement.