Wood-Alu range

The best of both worlds: Energy efficient hardwood windows and doors with low maintenance exterior aluminium cladding. Made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware. No more painting.

Range Inclusions:

Internal IV 68mm American Oak frame, external aluminium cladding

Custom made to almost any size and shape

Triple glazed with 2x 16mm argon gas filled gap

Double glazed with 1x 22mm argon gas filled gap

German hardware fittings

Pronounced joints

Timber spray painted with low VOC paints or stains

Aluminium powder-coated in large range of colours

Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot

Noise reduction up to 43dB

Standard industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass

Suitable for Passive House

U-values from a very low 1.0

Windows

Get the best of both worlds: energy efficient timber with no exterior painting. Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, bi-fold, clerestory/tilt, and shaped.

Doors

Timber and glass doors with external aluminium cladding. Technologically advanced, highly energy efficient, low maintenance. Available in the following styles: lift-slide, giant lift-slide, stacker sliders, corner lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.