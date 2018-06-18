Logo
Paarhammer Wood-Alu Bay Window
Paarhammer Wood-Alu French Doors
Paarhammer Wood-Alu Lift-Slide Doors
Paarhammer Wood-Alu Lift-Slide Doors Internal
Paarhammer Wood Alu Profile
Paarhammer Wood-Alu Range
Paarhammer Wood-Alu Range Full Shot
Wood-Alu range

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2018

The best of both worlds: Energy efficient hardwood windows and doors with low maintenance exterior aluminium cladding. Made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware. No more painting.

Overview
Description

The best of both worlds: Energy efficient hardwood windows and doors with low maintenance exterior aluminium cladding. Made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware. No more painting.

Range Inclusions:

  • Internal IV 68mm American Oak frame, external aluminium cladding
  • Custom made to almost any size and shape
  • Triple glazed with 2x 16mm argon gas filled gap
  • Double glazed with 1x 22mm argon gas filled gap
  • German hardware fittings
  • Pronounced joints
  • Timber spray painted with low VOC paints or stains
  • Aluminium powder-coated in large range of colours
  • Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot
  • Noise reduction up to 43dB
  • Standard industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass
  • Suitable for Passive House
  • U-values from a very low 1.0

Windows

Get the best of both worlds: energy efficient timber with no exterior painting. Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, bi-fold, clerestory/tilt, and shaped.

Doors

Timber and glass doors with external aluminium cladding. Technologically advanced, highly energy efficient, low maintenance. Available in the following styles: lift-slide, giant lift-slide, stacker sliders, corner lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Information for Architects & Building Professionals

2.59 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wood-Alu Range Doors

1.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wood-Alu Range Windows

14.92 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBallan, VIC

53 Haddon Drive

03 5368 1999
