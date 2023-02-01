Logo
Autex Willie Wenston Oneness Plum
Autex Willie Wenston Oneness Plum Oneness Tussock
Autex Willie Wenston Renewed Pebble
Autex Willie Wenston Wild Violet
Autex Willie Weston Durrmu KK Berry
Autex Willie Weston Jilamara Inlet
Autex Willie Weston Native Seeds Midnight
Autex Willie Weston Pandanus Stone
Autex Willie Weston Sugarbag Dreaming Ghost Gum
Autex Willie Weston Syaw Sea Spray
Autex Willie Weston Wak Wak Storm
Willie Weston Collection

Last Updated on 01 Feb 2023

Uniting contemporary First Nations design and acoustic functionality, the Autex Acoustics® x Willie Weston Collection has been curated to help integrate the culture and traditions of First Nations artists into our built environment. The range is comprised of designs from Australian Indigenous artists from across Australia and is locally manufactured and printed on Autex Acoustics Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel.

Overview
Description

Uniting contemporary First Nations design and acoustic functionality, the Autex Acoustics® x Willie Weston Collection has been curated to help integrate the culture and traditions of First Nations artists into our built environment.

The range is comprised of designs from Australian Indigenous artists from across Australia and is locally manufactured and printed on Autex Acoustics Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel.

The specification of each design contributes to fair and equitable ongoing income for each artist via Willie Weston, a profit-for-purpose business working in partnership with First Nations artists and art centres.

Features and benefits:

  • Designed for commercial, education, and government spaces
  • Provides income to First Nations communities for every panel sold
  • Carbon neutral
  • Locally manufactured in Australia
  • Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
  • Low VOC
  • Safe, water-based, UV cured ink
  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Adds depth and texture unlike paint
  • Simple installation

Specifications:

  • Product: Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel
  • NRC: 0.45 – 0.85
  • Form: Panel
  • Application: Wall | Ceiling
  • Sizing: 1200 mm x 2400 mm, 1200 mm x 2700 mm, 1200 mm x 3000
  • Thickness: Cube | 6 mm, 12 mm & 24 mm, Quietspace | 25 mm
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Recycled content: Minimum of 60%
  • Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
  • Install method: Varies depending on placement
  • Custom panel lengths are available on request.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Autex Acoustics x Willie Weston Collection Guide

7.98 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
