Uniting contemporary First Nations design and acoustic functionality, the Autex Acoustics® x Willie Weston Collection has been curated to help integrate the culture and traditions of First Nations artists into our built environment.

The range is comprised of designs from Australian Indigenous artists from across Australia and is locally manufactured and printed on Autex Acoustics Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel.

The specification of each design contributes to fair and equitable ongoing income for each artist via Willie Weston, a profit-for-purpose business working in partnership with First Nations artists and art centres.

Features and benefits:

Designed for commercial, education, and government spaces

Provides income to First Nations communities for every panel sold

Carbon neutral

Locally manufactured in Australia

Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance

Low VOC

Safe, water-based, UV cured ink

Delivers excellent acoustic performance

Adds depth and texture unlike paint

Simple installation



Specifications: