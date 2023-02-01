Willie Weston Collection
Uniting contemporary First Nations design and acoustic functionality, the Autex Acoustics® x Willie Weston Collection has been curated to help integrate the culture and traditions of First Nations artists into our built environment. The range is comprised of designs from Australian Indigenous artists from across Australia and is locally manufactured and printed on Autex Acoustics Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel.
Overview
The specification of each design contributes to fair and equitable ongoing income for each artist via Willie Weston, a profit-for-purpose business working in partnership with First Nations artists and art centres.
Features and benefits:
- Designed for commercial, education, and government spaces
- Provides income to First Nations communities for every panel sold
- Carbon neutral
- Locally manufactured in Australia
- Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
- Low VOC
- Safe, water-based, UV cured ink
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Adds depth and texture unlike paint
- Simple installation
Specifications:
- Product: Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel
- NRC: 0.45 – 0.85
- Form: Panel
- Application: Wall | Ceiling
- Sizing: 1200 mm x 2400 mm, 1200 mm x 2700 mm, 1200 mm x 3000
- Thickness: Cube | 6 mm, 12 mm & 24 mm, Quietspace | 25 mm
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Recycled content: Minimum of 60%
- Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
- Install method: Varies depending on placement
- Custom panel lengths are available on request.
