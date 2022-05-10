The Livia 3-piece lever range has been created in conjunction with design consultants and dementia specialists to ensure Livia’s style and functionality meets the needs of residents in permanent aged care and independent living units.

When it comes to transitioning from the familiar home environment to an unfamiliar aged care environment, it can be challenging. The Livia range of lever taps brings a sense of style to the independent living or aged care accommodation space helping residents feel more comfortable about their new home. Functionality that is familiar is of equal importance to style in an aged care ensuite.

Wellbeing® Livia range – a blend of familiarity, style and function.