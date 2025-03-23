Weldlok Handrail Systems set the standard for time and cost-saving in the installation of walkways, stairs, and ladders. The Weldlok Balltube System allows for speedy installation and finishing with a minimum of onsite welding and provides considerable savings in time and labor costs. Components delivered to site include fully galvanized or powdercoated stanchions, rails, bends, kickplates, slip-joints, closures etc. ready for trouble-free installation.

Weldlok also offers a modular solution with FastClamp Handrail Systems. The innovative design creates modular guardrails, safety posts, handrails and other structures usingcast iron fittings to join metal tubes together in different angles and orientations.

NEPEAN Building & Infrastructure offers a full range of services, including galvanising, handrailing, forgebar gratings and stair treads. Our team is made up of experienced personnel who can respond to your needs immediately and deliver products quickly. We also have a galvanising facility and can provide total packages that include balltube handrails, forgebar gratings and stair treads.