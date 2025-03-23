Logo
Weldlok Handrail Systems

Last Updated on 23 Mar 2025

Weldlok Handrail Systems set the standard for time and cost-saving in the installation of walkways, stairs, and ladders. It allows for speedy installation and finishing and provides considerable savings in time and labor costs. Components delivered to site include fully galvanized or powdercoated stanchions, rails, bends, kickplates, slip-joints, closures etc. ready for trouble-free installation.

  • Product checkTime and Cost Efficiency
  • Product checkModular Design with FastClamp
  • Product checkCustomisable and Ready-to-Install Components
Overview
Description

Weldlok Handrail Systems set the standard for time and cost-saving in the installation of walkways, stairs, and ladders. The Weldlok Balltube System allows for speedy installation and finishing with a minimum of onsite welding and provides considerable savings in time and labor costs. Components delivered to site include fully galvanized or powdercoated stanchions, rails, bends, kickplates, slip-joints, closures etc. ready for trouble-free installation.

Weldlok also offers a modular solution with FastClamp Handrail Systems. The innovative design creates modular guardrails, safety posts, handrails and other structures usingcast iron fittings to join metal tubes together in different angles and orientations.

NEPEAN Building & Infrastructure offers a full range of services, including galvanising, handrailing, forgebar gratings and stair treads. Our team is made up of experienced personnel who can respond to your needs immediately and deliver products quickly. We also have a galvanising facility and can provide total packages that include balltube handrails, forgebar gratings and stair treads.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Aluminium Flooring and Handrail

1.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Balltube Handrail Brochure

3.00 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117 rookwood road

02 9707 5088
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Griffin Crescent

07 3633 1333
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

171 Derrimut Drive

03 8353 3701
Display AddressBelmont, WA

1/103 Campbell Street

08 9230 8400
