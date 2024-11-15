News
FRP grating application and selection guide
When it comes to gratings for public or commercial walkaways, steel isn’t the only option – FRP gratings are stronger an...
Weldlok expands into South Australia with local manufacturing of access solutions
Weldlok has achieved a major milestone with the expansion of our national footprint to South Australia. This exciting ne...
Weldlok collaborates with Reece Civil Carole Park to deliver custom solution for Coca-Cola’s Brisbane plant
Weldlok worked in collaboration with Reece Civil Carole Park to deliver an innovatively engineered custom solution for C...
Ensuring compliance in WA, VIC, NSW and QLD with Weldlok civil drainage solutions
When it comes to civil drainage solutions, there’s no one uniform set of rules applied across the whole country.
How grates and drain covers protect lives and assets in floods and heavy rain
Drain grates and cover systems help manage stormwater runoff and keep civil infrastructures such as roads, footpaths, ca...
Ductile drain covers and grates for civil drainage
Ductile covers from Weldlok are suitable for sewers and pits on roads, footpaths, commercial corridors and heavy-duty in...
Selecting grating solutions for specific applications
A sturdy grating surface for walking improves safety and comes with increased durability.
Know the benefits of aluminium stair treads
Choosing the right stair treads for industrial or workplace applications can be a difficult process. However, not knowin...
How FRP gratings can benefit your project
Fibreglass reinforced plastic or FRP gratings are used in various industrial and public space applications because they ...
