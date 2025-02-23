Logo
Weldlok grating & flooring products

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2025

Overview
Description

Weldlok's floor grating is available in a variety of materials, including galvanized mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and fibreglass. Weldlok Mild Steel Grating is constructed using an electro- forge-welding process that applies pressure and heat to fuse square, twisted cross bars into load-bearing bars of various thicknesses and depths. The result is a product with a one-piece construction that complies with the requirements stated in AS 1657:2018. Weldlok Aluminium Grating is pressure-locked, with crossbars permanently attached to load bars through a swaging process. Grating is available with a range of load bar sizes and spacing and is also available with serrated surfaces for slip resistance.

All Weldlok products can be custom fabricated to suit unique customer requirements. With 2 main manufacturing plants in Sydney and Perth and smaller facilities in Brisbane and Melbourne, our team a custom-made solution which is locally available.

Weldlok Grating is used extensively in many different resource applications throughout Australia including mines, industrial, chemical and sewerage plants, marine environments and superstructures, drilling rigs, architectural projects and tourist sites.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Aluminium Flooring and Handrail

1.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Fibreglass Grating

4.35 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Steel Grating

4.22 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117 rookwood road

02 9707 5088
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Griffin Crescent

07 3633 1333
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

171 Derrimut Drive

03 8353 3701
Display AddressBelmont, WA

1/103 Campbell Street

08 9230 8400
