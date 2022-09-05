Weldlok Civil Drainage Solutions
Weldlok was instrumental in the design and establishment of Galvanised Steel Drainage grates in Australia over 40 years ago. Our civil drainage products are innovative and set the standard. We continues to pioneer new and specialised designs that are smarter for easy of installation and maintenance.
Overview
Weldlok is the only Australian manufacturer of drainage grates to offer a product which is load tested by our NATA accredited facility (12043), in addition to complying to AS3996:2019.
Weldlok Drainage Grates comply with the following Australian Standards, unless stated otherwise:
AS3996:2019 – Access covers and grates
AS/NZS4680:2006 – Hot-dip galvanising
ISO/IEC17025:2017 - Competence of testing and calibration laboratories
Hydraulic performance – Weldlok Forgebar Grating provides superior hydraulic capacity over traditional cast iron grates.
Pedestrian/bicycle safe – Weldlok Forgebar & Diamond grates are fully compliant with AS3996 and are therefore suitable for both pedestrian and bicycle traffic environments.
