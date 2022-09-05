Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Weldlok Logo Red
Weldlok
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Weldlok Civil Ductile Covers
Weldlok Civil Gully Grate
Weldlok Civil Heelguard Grates
Weldlok Civil Products Steel Ductile
Weldlok Civil Surcharge Pit Grate
Weldlok Civil Ductile Covers
Weldlok Civil Gully Grate
Weldlok Civil Heelguard Grates
Weldlok Civil Products Steel Ductile
Weldlok Civil Surcharge Pit Grate

Weldlok Civil Drainage Solutions

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2022

Weldlok was instrumental in the design and establishment of Galvanised Steel Drainage grates in Australia over 40 years ago. Our civil drainage products are innovative and set the standard. We continues to pioneer new and specialised designs that are smarter for easy of installation and maintenance.

Overview
Description

Weldlok was instrumental in the design and establishment of Galvanised Steel Drainage grates in Australia over 40 years ago. Our civil drainage products are innovative and set the standard. We continues to pioneer new and specialised designs that are smarter for easy of installation and maintenance.

Weldlok is the only Australian manufacturer of drainage grates to offer a product which is load tested by our NATA accredited facility (12043), in addition to complying to AS3996:2019.

Weldlok Drainage Grates comply with the following Australian Standards, unless stated otherwise:

AS3996:2019 – Access covers and grates
AS/NZS4680:2006 – Hot-dip galvanising
ISO/IEC17025:2017 - Competence of testing and calibration laboratories
Hydraulic performance – Weldlok Forgebar Grating provides superior hydraulic capacity over traditional cast iron grates.

Pedestrian/bicycle safe – Weldlok Forgebar & Diamond grates are fully compliant with AS3996 and are therefore suitable for both pedestrian and bicycle traffic environments.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Civil Products

4.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Mild Steel Diamond Grating Flyer

1.17 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok Steel Grating

4.22 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117 rookwood road

02 9707 5088
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Griffin Crescent

07 3633 1333
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

171 Derrimut Drive

03 8353 3701
Display AddressBelmont, WA

1/103 Campbell Street

08 9230 8400
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap