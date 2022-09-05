Logo
Weldlok Constitution Place Act Stairs Architectural Mesh
Weldlok Constitution Place Act Architectural Mesh Foyer
Weldlok KFC Devonport Mesh
Weldlok Lachlans Line Bridge Architectural Mesh
Weldlok Mandurah Carpark Facade SKA Mesh
Weldlok Northconnex Tower Exterior Perforated Metal

Weldlok Architectural Solutions

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2022

Weldlok supplies a variety of metal and mesh solutions for architectural applications such as building facades, barriers, interior design features, screens and public spaces. The collection includes expanded metal, perforated panels and SKA, designed for architects, construction companies, civil engineers and others involved in commercial and residential property development.

Overview
Description

Weldlok supplies a variety of metal and mesh solutions for architectural applications such as building facades, barriers, interior design features, screens and public spaces. The collection includes expanded metal, perforated panels and SKA, designed for architects, construction companies, civil engineers and others involved in commercial and residential property development.

The extensive range includes a standard in-stock products and custom designed Perforated Metal Products, security mesh, decorative mesh and sunscreen mesh, diamond mesh and Flormesh Expanded and Wire Mesh Products.

Available in a variety of materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium, panels can be designed in custom shapes, powdercoated or folded.

Weldlok's in-house professionals work with clients as project partners, helping to manage from specification to delivery, offering advice on the best solutions and suggestions for an easier installation process.

Mastermesh Expanded Metal

820.08 KB

Download
Mastermesh Perforated Metal

322.61 KB

Download
SK-A Aluminium Expanded Mesh

4.55 MB

Download
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117 rookwood road

02 9707 5088
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Griffin Crescent

07 3633 1333
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

171 Derrimut Drive

03 8353 3701
Display AddressBelmont, WA

1/103 Campbell Street

08 9230 8400
