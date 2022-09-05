Weldlok Architectural Solutions

Weldlok supplies a variety of metal and mesh solutions for architectural applications such as building facades, barriers, interior design features, screens and public spaces. The collection includes expanded metal, perforated panels and SKA, designed for architects, construction companies, civil engineers and others involved in commercial and residential property development.

The extensive range includes a standard in-stock products and custom designed Perforated Metal Products, security mesh, decorative mesh and sunscreen mesh, diamond mesh and Flormesh Expanded and Wire Mesh Products.

Available in a variety of materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium, panels can be designed in custom shapes, powdercoated or folded.

Weldlok's in-house professionals work with clients as project partners, helping to manage from specification to delivery, offering advice on the best solutions and suggestions for an easier installation process.