Designed for life with Weather Defence™

Siniat’s Weather Defence™, the rigid air barrier board used behind facade cladding systems, is now proudly manufactured in Australia.

Weather Defence provides the quickest way to achieve a weathertight building and an array of design benefits.

Benefits

Weather Defence is a popular choice for creating the pressure equalised cavity in rain screen or ventilated façade systems. It can be installed and exposed on frame for up to twelve months during construction, allowing internal trades to get on with the job in inclement weather.

It’s excellent vapour permeability makes Weather Defence suitable for Australia’s colder climates. It is classified as vapour permeable Class 4 and complies with NCC2022 in Climate Zones 6,7 and 8, and can be used in high wind zones of the facade.

Safe and easy to install

Weather Defence is a great alternative to cement-based external sheathing boards. It is safe and easy to work with and saves valuable time on site. The board can simply be scored and snapped with a retractable knife, reducing the need to use power tools with the associated site noise and dust emissions.

Weather Defence is also ideal for creating corners or curves.

The Weather Defence system is sealed with Pro Clima tape to form airtight junctions around complex details and an additional pliable membrane may not be required.

Weather Defence is a compliant material in façade systems requiring non-combustible construction.

Improved sustainability

Several inherent properties make Weather Defence a sustainable choice.

It is easier to achieve airtightness with rigid air barrier boards than plastic wall wrap. A lack of airtightness can result in wind washing through the glasswool insulation, reducing thermal performance. By improving thermal performance, the building’s energy efficiency can be increased.

Weather Defence can also improve the durability of the façade system. In hot and humid climates, any air that enters the building contain lots of moisture, which can lead to mould, rust and wood rot forming in the wall cavity. Weather Defence’s vapour permeability prevents this from happening, increasing the longevity of the façade system.

Improved comfort

Due to its dense gypsum core Weather Defence can help reduce external noise from entering the building. The improved airtightness also prevents moisture from working its way into the building to increase internal humidity. This translates into greater indoor comfort long after construction has been completed.

System components

In Australia, Weather Defence and screws are supplied by Siniat. The tapes required to complete the installation is supplied by Pro Clima.