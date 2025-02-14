Logo
Stormtech Wave Grate 100WAVG20
Stormtech Wave Grate 100WAVGALLBL20 Detail
Stormtech Wave Grate Bathroom Angle
Stormtech Wave Grate Bathroom Hero
Wave Grate: Good Design winner 2023

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

The Wave Grate design features a unique wave profile delivering high-flow water removal and Watermark certification. Designed and manufactured in Australia by Australian sourced and treated aluminium, it is easy-to-clean and cleverly conceals drainage channels for a perfect integration. Available in linear Modular Kits, Made-to-Length or Fixed Lengths, it can be finished in Satin, Black and Brass-Gold.

Overview
Description

The Wave Grate design features a unique wave profile delivering high-flow water removal and Watermark certification.

Designed and manufactured in Australia by Australian sourced and treated aluminium, the Wave Grate is easy-to-clean and cleverly conceals drainage channels for a perfect integration.

Available in linear Modular Kits, Made-to-Length or Fixed Lengths, the Wave Grate can be finished in Satin, Black and Brass-Gold and is guaranteed not to fade.

Appropriate for use in both indoor and outdoor settings, the Wave grate is also available in a matching Square floor waste design.

Manufactured from 6000 Series Aluminium, the Wave grate design is available in 100mm widths and is suitable for both Stainless Steel and uPVC channels.

