The Wave Grate design features a unique wave profile delivering high-flow water removal and Watermark certification.

Designed and manufactured in Australia by Australian sourced and treated aluminium, the Wave Grate is easy-to-clean and cleverly conceals drainage channels for a perfect integration.

Available in linear Modular Kits, Made-to-Length or Fixed Lengths, the Wave Grate can be finished in Satin, Black and Brass-Gold and is guaranteed not to fade.

Appropriate for use in both indoor and outdoor settings, the Wave grate is also available in a matching Square floor waste design.

Manufactured from 6000 Series Aluminium, the Wave grate design is available in 100mm widths and is suitable for both Stainless Steel and uPVC channels.