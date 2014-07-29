Engineered waterproofing solutions for watertight concrete construction
Last Updated on 29 Jul 2014
Sika provides a complete range of products and system based on all available modern technologies for waterproof concrete and joint sealing systems to meet the specific requirements of each project and structure. The Sika White Box Concept is one of Sika’s waterproofing solutions to improve the integral living environment with increased comfort and option for use.
Overview
Sika provides a complete range of products and system based on all available modern technologies for waterproof concrete and joint sealing systems to meet the specific requirements of each project and structure. The Sika White Box Concept is one of Sika’s waterproofing solutions to improve the integral living environment with increased comfort and option for use.
The Sika White Box Concept defines a complete watertight concrete construction, consisting of several different components
- Waterproof Concrete:
- Impermeable to water
- Focused on the quality and performance of the concrete
- Modified by use of admixtures such as superplasticizers, pore blockers and capillary crystalline materials
- Watertight Joint System:
- Incorporates construction and movement joints as well penetrations
- All joints and penetrations must have a joint sealing solution to be watertight
- Design and Cost Engineering:
- Offers appropriate consideration and guidance for the concrete, structural design, construction and the concreting works on site
For use in non-moving structures and less aggressive environments, the Sika White Box Concept prevents the entry of water from the surrounding ground for the long-term.
The concept also fully considers and evaluates the ground water, exposure stress and different environmental conditions
- Rigid and integral waterproofing system with a high durability
- Includes a full range of concrete admixtures for the production of waterproof concrete
- Complete spectrum of products for Watertight Joints
- Detailed design and crack limitation
- Cost engineering for complex structures
Typical applications of the Sika White Box Concept include:
- Reservoirs and water tanks
- Dam constructions
- Swimming pools
- Industrial facilities
- Infrastructure projects
- Commercial office buildings
- Residential buildings
- Underground parking areas
With the additional advantage of simple and fast installation, the Sika White Box Concept eliminates the need for additional protection of the waterproofing materials and is an extremely cost efficient solution.
Downloads
Contact
Head Office 55 Elizabeth St1300 22 33 48
New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road02 9725 1700
New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street02 9616 3000
Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way07 3633 9253
Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court07 3633 9222
South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road08 8162 6100
South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road08 8349 4955
Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.03 8791 8300
Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.03 9797 0600
Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge08 9395 5300