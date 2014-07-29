Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sika Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sika Watertight Concrete Dam
Sika Watertight Concrete Monument
Sika Watertight Concrete Pool
Sika Watertight Concrete Dam
Sika Watertight Concrete Monument
Sika Watertight Concrete Pool

Engineered waterproofing solutions for watertight concrete construction

Last Updated on 29 Jul 2014

Sika provides a complete range of products and system based on all available modern technologies for waterproof concrete and joint sealing systems to meet the specific requirements of each project and structure. The Sika White Box Concept is one of Sika’s waterproofing solutions to improve the integral living environment with increased comfort and option for use.

Overview
Description

Sika provides a complete range of products and system based on all available modern technologies for waterproof concrete and joint sealing systems to meet the specific requirements of each project and structure. The Sika White Box Concept is one of Sika’s waterproofing solutions to improve the integral living environment with increased comfort and option for use.

The Sika White Box Concept defines a complete watertight concrete construction, consisting of several different components

  • Waterproof Concrete:
    • Impermeable to water
    • Focused on the quality and performance of the concrete
    • Modified by use of admixtures such as superplasticizers, pore blockers and capillary crystalline materials
  • Watertight Joint System:
    • Incorporates construction and movement joints as well penetrations
    • All joints and penetrations must have a joint sealing solution to be watertight
  • Design and Cost Engineering:
    • Offers appropriate consideration and guidance for the concrete, structural design, construction and the concreting works on site

For use in non-moving structures and less aggressive environments, the Sika White Box Concept prevents the entry of water from the surrounding ground for the long-term.

The concept also fully considers and evaluates the ground water, exposure stress and different environmental conditions

  • Rigid and integral waterproofing system with a high durability
  • Includes a full range of concrete admixtures for the production of waterproof concrete
  • Complete spectrum of products for Watertight Joints
  • Detailed design and crack limitation
  • Cost engineering for complex structures

Typical applications of the Sika White Box Concept include:

  • Reservoirs and water tanks
  • Dam constructions
  • Swimming pools
  • Industrial facilities
  • Infrastructure projects
  • Commercial office buildings
  • Residential buildings
  • Underground parking areas

With the additional advantage of simple and fast installation, the Sika White Box Concept eliminates the need for additional protection of the waterproofing materials and is an extremely cost efficient solution.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
White Box Concept

1.82 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Display AddressWetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Display AddressPara Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap