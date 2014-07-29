Engineered waterproofing solutions for watertight concrete construction

Sika provides a complete range of products and system based on all available modern technologies for waterproof concrete and joint sealing systems to meet the specific requirements of each project and structure. The Sika White Box Concept is one of Sika’s waterproofing solutions to improve the integral living environment with increased comfort and option for use.

The Sika White Box Concept defines a complete watertight concrete construction, consisting of several different components

Waterproof Concrete: Impermeable to water Focused on the quality and performance of the concrete Modified by use of admixtures such as superplasticizers, pore blockers and capillary crystalline materials

Watertight Joint System: Incorporates construction and movement joints as well penetrations All joints and penetrations must have a joint sealing solution to be watertight

Design and Cost Engineering: Offers appropriate consideration and guidance for the concrete, structural design, construction and the concreting works on site



For use in non-moving structures and less aggressive environments, the Sika White Box Concept prevents the entry of water from the surrounding ground for the long-term.

The concept also fully considers and evaluates the ground water, exposure stress and different environmental conditions

Rigid and integral waterproofing system with a high durability

Includes a full range of concrete admixtures for the production of waterproof concrete

Complete spectrum of products for Watertight Joints

Detailed design and crack limitation

Cost engineering for complex structures

Typical applications of the Sika White Box Concept include:

Reservoirs and water tanks

Dam constructions

Swimming pools

Industrial facilities

Infrastructure projects

Commercial office buildings

Residential buildings

Underground parking areas

With the additional advantage of simple and fast installation, the Sika White Box Concept eliminates the need for additional protection of the waterproofing materials and is an extremely cost efficient solution.