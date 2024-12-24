Logo
Sika Australia
Sika Australia
FlooringSealants & AdhesivesWaterproofingLandscaping & OutdoorRoofing
Market City Carpark – Haymarket, NSW
Market City Carpark – Haymarket, NSW

In keeping with the overall brief for the building, the carpark surfaces had to meet stringent requirements for durabili...

Kerry Ingredients Food Grade Flooring, Queensland
Kerry Ingredients Food Grade Flooring, Queensland

The requirement was for a tough heat- and wear-resistant floor that was also proven to be very low VOC and HACCP approve...

Liverpool Catholic Club – Food Services Building Extension, Prestons, NSW
Liverpool Catholic Club – Food Services Building Extension, Prestons, NSW

Sika provided flooring solutions to all kitchen and food preparation areas.

City West Housing apartment complex, Sydney, New South Wales
City West Housing apartment complex, Sydney, New South Wales

Aquaroom Tiling Services carried out the tiling requirements using the Davco range of primers, waterproofing membranes, ...

PTC Chatswood Carpark structural strengthening, Chatswood, Sydney
PTC Chatswood Carpark structural strengthening, Chatswood, Sydney

The carpark slabs were to be strengthened around the pillars using a unique combination of carbon fibre laminate and car...

Melbourne Micro Warehouse, Melbourne
Melbourne Micro Warehouse, Melbourne

Sika was requested to attend a meeting onsite at Oban Road in Ringwood to investigate waterproofing and roofing options ...

Perth Stadium, Western Australia
Perth Stadium, Western Australia

Sika was consulted by the designers, Hassell Group Perth Office for the floor finishes in many areas of the stadium as w...

Mercedes-Benz, North Wollongong
Mercedes-Benz, North Wollongong

The project required a tough, durable and trafficable flooring solution that would stand up to chemicals.

Gunyama Aquatic Centre, Zetland, NSW
Gunyama Aquatic Centre, Zetland, NSW

The Sika solution was to provide an initial layer of Sikadur 31/41 to infill the deeper voids, cover the exposed steel w...

Resources
Podcasts
Sustainability Awards
How a sustainability-led design approach helped Architectus deliver a multi-award-winning mass timber building for Barker College Maths Hub
How a sustainability-led design approach helped Architectus deliver a multi-award-winning mass timber building for Barker College Maths Hub

The Maths Hubs has not only won the prestigious AIA NSW Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture, but also the Edi...

Videos
Schonox | The Rollable Waterproofing Sealing Adhesive

Sikaflex® PRO-3 Purform®

Contact
Wetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Wetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Wetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Brendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Pinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Gepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Para Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Dandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Keysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Bibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
