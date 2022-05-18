More than ever laundries are an extension of our kitchens – featuring functional benchtops, clever storage, sleek cabinetry and smart appliances. Our washing machines come in Front and Top Loader options, as well as varying capacity loads catering to the needs of your client’s household size and laundry space. They’ll make everyday tasks easy, so your clients can spend less time tending to stains and more time actually making the memories behind them.

Water and Energy Efficiency

Our range has been designed to be energy efficient, reducing electricity usage which in turn reduces the impact on the environment (note, energy ratings and running costs vary by model). Our auto water level sensor on our Top Loader conserves precious H2O, automatically choosing the ideal water level for each wash.

Various cycle time options

If a piece of clothing is not dirty enough for the laundry basket but not clean enough for the wardrobe, the Fast 15 minute wash can refresh any urgent items that might be needed. The Full Load 60 minute cycle can wash an entire load in without compromising on wash results.

A cooler clean

For a better wash at cooler temperatures, our front loaders have PreMix+, which blends detergent with water and pressure sprays it onto the load to reduce detergent residue.

Stop germ spread for a healthier home

Our front loader features the Plus Hygiene function uses water vapour to neutralise 99.9% of selected common household allergens & bacteria (Tested on certain harmful allergens and germs: K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus).