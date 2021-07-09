Keep clothing looking and feeling like new with our range of AEG washing machines. With a range of technologies, each wash maintains your garments' look and feel without impacting on efficiency. From larger 10kg washing machines for large household loads to smaller sizes - find a washing machine that fits your clients every day.

Perfect for a full size or European laundry AEG dryers can be paired side by side or stacked with a matching washing machine

Look your best, wash after wash

All mains water contains minerals that can be harsh on fabrics. The AEG SoftWater washing machine is the first in the world with technology to remove them. The ion-exchange filtering system optimises the water entering the drum for detergents and softeners to work at maximum efficiency. Gentle enough to keep fabrics feeling soft and colours looking their best.

Every fibre cleaned and protected

Advanced OKOMix technology blends detergents and then softeners with water before they enter the drum. This ensures that every fibre is cleaned and cared for with the right mix of detergent, even for shorter cycles. Every thread, every stitch, every fibre, expertly protected.

Caring for clothes, saving water and energy

ProSense technology intelligent sensors optimises and displays the estimated wash time within 30 seconds of starting the wash cycle. Whether it is a few shirts or your client’s entire weekly laundry, the wash time, water, and energy consumption adjust to ensure they are only washed for the exact amount of time required. This ensures that fabrics suffer less wear and tear, maintaining colour and texture.

Keeps your clothes looking and feeling impeccable

The steam refresh program enables your client to refresh their garments without washing with detergent and water. This ensures less wear and tear on fibres so they can maintain their look and textures for longer.

The gentle way to care for wool

The Woolmark Green certification in washing will treat each item in the gentlest possible manner, meaning your client can safely wash all their hand wash only woollen garments.