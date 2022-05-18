Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Westinghouse
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo Front View
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo Insitu
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo Front View
Westinghouse Washer Dryer Combo Insitu
|

Washer Dryer Combo

Last Updated on 18 May 2022

Convenience you can count on. If your client is short on space, our combined front load washing machine and clothes dryer is built to turn even the smallest laundry into something functional. The WashDry60 program washes and dries 1kg laundry/per hour.

Overview
Description

Convenience you can count on

If your client is short on space, our combined front load washing machine and clothes dryer is built to turn even the smallest laundry into something functional. The WashDry60 program washes and dries 1kg laundry/per hour.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Laundry

6.98 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Head Office 163 O'Riordan St.

1300 363 672
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap